Major League Soccer Issues Suspension to Inter Miami CF Midfielder Yannick Bright

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer has suspended Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright for violating the league's Non-Discrimination Policy during the Colorado Rapids vs. Inter Miami CF match on Saturday, April 18. In addition to the one-match suspension Bright served on Wednesday, April 22, due to the red card he received for the offense, MLS has suspended Bright for a second game which will be served during Miami's next match on Saturday, April 25, against the New England Revolution.

Bright is participating in, and must complete, a restorative practice program.

In making decisions under this Policy, MLS considers many factors, including the player's immediate acceptance of responsibility for harm caused by the misconduct, eagerness to begin a process to repair it, and cooperation with the league's review.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.