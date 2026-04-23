Academy Product Noah Allen Becomes All-Time Appearance Leader for Inter Miami CF

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The 0-2 victory over Real Salt Lake saw one of our own reach a historic milestone. Homegrown defender Noah Allen made his 119th appearance for Inter Miami CF, becoming the Club's all-time leader in matches played and surpassing goalkeeper Drake Callender's previous record of 118.

The achievement highlights not only Allen's journey, but also Inter Miami's commitment to developing elite homegrown talent.

Allen joined Inter Miami in 2019 and was part of the Academy's U-17 side that traveled to South Korea in August, featuring in the first-ever match played by any team in Club history.

In late 2020, Allen made the jump to the professional ranks with Inter Miami CF II, then known as Fort Lauderdale CF. During his first full season in 2021, he stood out with his performances, earning USL League One Young Player of the Year honors.

The defender's continued growth led to his First Team debut in the 2022 MLS season opener against Chicago Fire FC. Shortly after, he signed a Homegrown contract, becoming the fourth Academy product in Club history to do so.

Since then, Allen has been a key part of the squads that lifted the Club's first trophies-Leagues Cup in 2023, Supporters' Shield in 2024, and MLS Cup in 2025.

In 2025, Allen's performances earned him a place in the Concacaf Champions Cup Best XI and the competition's Best Young Player award. That same year, he became the first Academy product to start a match wearing the captain's armband, signed a contract extension, and surpassed 100 appearances for the Club. He was also named to the 2025 MLS 22 Under 22 list.

On the international stage, Allen received his first call-up to the Greece U-21 National Team in March 2025, where he has since become a regular presence.

Now, as the Club's all-time appearance leader, Allen's rise from Academy prospect to First Team mainstay stands as a reflection of both his development and the Club's growth.







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