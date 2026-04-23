Inter Miami CF Secures 0-2 Victory on the Road over Real Salt Lake

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







SANDY, Ut. - Inter Miami CF (5W-1L-3D, 18 points) picked a valuable 0-2 victory on the road over Real Salt Lake tonight at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, with stunners from midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and striker Luis Suárez securing the result. With the win, Inter Miami extends its current unbeaten run this regular season to eight, and improved its record on the road to five wins, a draw, and a loss for a total 16 points - the best record on the road this season in MLS.

Notably, tonight's match saw Academy product Noah Allen make Club history, as the Homegrown defender reached 119 appearances across all competitions and surpassed Drake Callender as the player with most appearances in Inter Miami history.

"It was a great and emotional match against a strong team that plays good football, that tries to play and impose its style. The players expressed themselves well, and we have to thank them for all the effort and everything they gave on the field, because they performed at a very high level," said head coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Inter Miami took the pitch in Utah with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón and Micael formed the back three, with Facundo Mura and Noah Allen playing further ahead as wing-backs; Rodrigo De Paul and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; captain Leo Messi, Tadeo Allende and Germán Berterame led the team in attack.

The first 45 minutes presented a close matchup. Messi generated our best chance during the first half in the 22nd minute, with a left-footed hit from the left end of the box that forced a save from RSL's keeper.

The match ultimately remained scoreless entering half time.

The start of the second half presented a key intervention in goal from St. Clair in the 59th minute. The Canadian international stood tall to deny Alexandros Katranis's attempt from the center of the box.

Inter Miami broke the deadlock through a stunner from De Paul in the 82nd minute. Segovia played a pass to De Paul outside the box down the left side of the pitch directly from a corner kick, where El Motorcito set up before curling the ball to the top-right corner from long range as he tallied his second strike this regular season. The assist, meanwhile, was Segovia's fifth as he remains our top assist provider this league campaign.

Second-half-substitute Suárez added a second for Inter Miami in the 83rd minute, burying the ball in the top-right corner with a powerful left-footed half volley from just inside the box. The goal took El Pistolero's tally to two this regular season.

The 0-2 scoreline held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to pick up a second consecutive victory on the road and extend its unbeaten run to eight in MLS regular season action.

Next, Inter Miami returns home to host the New England Revolution at Nu Stadium this Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets HERE!

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Rodrigo De Paul (Telasco Segovia) 82', Luis Suárez 83'

Misconduct:

RSL - DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card) 43', Stijn Spierings (Yellow Card) 45'+4, Diego Luna (Yellow Card) 58'

MIA - Noah Allen (Yellow Card) 42', Micael (Yellow Card) 58', Telasco Segovia (Yellow Card) 65'

Lineups / Substitutions:

Real Salt Lake - GK Rafael Cabral ©; D Zavier Gozo, DeAndre Yedlin, Justen Glad, Sam Junqua, Alexandros Katranis (Juan Manuel Sanabria 61'); M Morgan Guilavogui, Noel Caliskan, Stijn Spierings (Aiden Hezarkhani 84'), Diego Luna; F Sergi Solans (Victor Olatunji 79')

Unused Substitutes - GK Mason Stajduhar; D Kobi Henry; M Pablo Ruiz, Griffin Dillon, Dominik Marczuk, Zach Booth

Inter Miami CF - GK Dayne St. Clair; D Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón, Micael; M Facundo Mura, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia, Noah Allen (Ian Fray 71'); F Lionel Messi ©, Tadeo Allende (Luis Suárez 75'), Germán Berterame

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Cesar Abadia, Daniel Sumalla; M David Ruiz, Alexander Shaw, Santiago Morales; F Daniel Pinter

Details of the Game:

Date: April 22, 2026

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: America First Field

Attendance: 21,512

Stats:

Possession:

RSL - 49.5%

MIA - 50.5%

Shots:

RSL - 11

MIA - 19

Saves:

RSL - 5

MIA - 4

Corners:

RSL - 2

MIA - 4

Fouls:

RSL - 15

MIA - 9







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

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