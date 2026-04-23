San Jose Earthquakes Forwards Preston Judd, Timo Werner, Defender Paul Marie Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on April 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forwards Preston Judd and Timo Werner, as well as defender Paul Marie have been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 9 after Wednesday night's 5-1 home victory over Austin FC. Judd scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season, while Werner converted a penalty kick and assisted on Judd's first goal. Additionally, Marie logged his first three assists of the season over the shortest span in MLS history. With their fifth consecutive league win, the Earthquakes extended their club-record 8-1-0 start and moved into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference.

After the Earthquakes erased an early deficit to tie the game 1-1, they drew a penalty kick in minute 77. Werner converted from the spot one minute later to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. The Quakes added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute when Werner pinged a deep diagonal ball to the right wing for Marie, who crossed it back in front of net; Judd swept the ball home for his fourth goal of the season to make it 3-1. Just two minutes later, Ousseni Bouda outraced and shielded off Austin defender Jon Bell to haul in a Marie long ball and slotted it home to extend the advantage to 4-1. In the 88th minute, Bouda and Marie-the latter recording his third assist of the night and in the shortest span in MLS history (5 minutes, 28 seconds)-combined to feed Judd for his second goal of the match via header for the final 5-1 margin. With the victory, San Jose also became the first MLS team in the post-shootout era (since 2000) to win eight of their first nine games to begin a season.

Quakes fans can watch the replay of the win on KTVU Plus on Sunday, April 26, at 8 p.m. PT.

Click here to download media assets from Saturday's match

This is the second MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for Judd this season and in sixth in his career. In just his first MLS season, this is the third time Werner has been named to the Team of the Matchday. Meanwhile, this is Marie's first Team of the Matchday honors this season and third in his career.

The Black and Blue now go on the road to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, April 25. Kickoff from Energizer Park in St. Louis, Missouri, is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 9)

Forwards: Tai Baribo (DC), Nicolás Fernández Mercau (NYC), Preston Judd (SJ)

Midfielders: Martín Ojeda (ORL), Rodrigo De Paul (MIA), Ronald Donkor (RBNY), Jorge Ruvalcaba (RBNY)

Defenders: Anthony Markanich (MIN), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Paul Marie (SJ)

Goalkeeper: Matt Turner (NE)

Coach: Guillermo Hoyos (MIA)

Bench: Luka Gavran (TOR), Lucas Herrington (COL), Taha Habroune (CLB), José Cifuentes (TOR), Luis Otávio (ORL), Aliyu Ibrahim (HOU), Agustín Ojeda (NYC), Kévin Denkey (TOR), Timo Werner (SJ)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 23, 2026

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