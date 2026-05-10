Quakes Increase Unbeaten Streak in MLS Play to Eight Games

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes battle the Vancouver Whitecaps FC

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes battle the Vancouver Whitecaps FC(San Jose Earthquakes)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes drew with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-1 on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd of 18,000 at PayPal Park to extend their unbeaten streak to eight league games-10 across all competitions-and retain sole possession of first place in the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield tables.

San Jose opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Ronaldo Vieira pushed the ball ahead in transition to the right wing for Paul Marie, who curled a low cross around the back line for a streaking Preston Judd to tap it in and give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

After intermission, Vancouver assailed the net and found the equalizer in the 76th minute. Emmanuel Sabbi found Sebastian Berhalter in the box and the latter hammered home the pass to knot the score 1-1. San Jose searched for a late game-winner, but the teams would split the points following the final whistle.

Quakes fans can also watch game highlights, analysis and features on the newest episode of "Quakes Exclusive," the club's new half-hour prime-time magazine show, on KTVU FOX 2 on Friday, May 15, at 8 p.m. PT. All episodes of "Quakes Exclusive" are available on demand on the FOX Local app.

The Black and Blue now head to the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday, May 13, to face Seattle Sounders FC. Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 6:30 p.m. PT and will air globally on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

San Jose remained in first place in both the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings for best overall league record at 9-1-2 (29 pts; 27 GF, 8 GA), which is also the best start in the 52-year club history. Meanwhile, Vancouver is nipping at their heels at 8-1-2 (26 pts; 27 GF, 7 GA) and are second in both tables. The 'Caps are on a six-game unbeaten streak in league dating back to their lone loss-a 1-0 nailbiter to San Jose in Vancouver on March 21.

The Earthquakes are enjoying an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league and 10-game undefeated run across all competitions.

The Quakes' all-time regular season record vs. Vancouver is now 13-13-13 (49 GF, 53 GA) and their home record against the 'Caps goes to 8-2-9 (26. GF, 18 GA). San Jose finished the regular-season series unbeaten vs. Vancouver for the first time since 2023, as Beau Leroux's first-half stoppage-time long-distance goal was the difference in a 1-0 Quakes road win at BC Place in their first meeting on March 21.

The Earthquakes moved to 7-0-2 wearing their Grateful Dead secondary kits. The Dead Kit is a tie-dyed psychedelic tribute to the 60th anniversary of the iconic Bay Area band's very first show together under that name in downtown San Jose on Dec. 4, 1965.

Saturday's game marks the most combined points per game between two clubs after at least 10 games in a season (2.52 combined PPG). Of the previous five highest matchups, the eventual Supporters' Shield winner was in each of those matches. Heading into tonight:

Both teams made MLS history as the first to ever win eight of their first nine league games.

Both teams were tied for first in goals scored this season (26).

Both teams were 1-3 in assists (San Jose 32, Vancouver 27).

Both teams were 1-2 in goal differential (Vancouver +20 and San Jose +19).

Both teams were 1-2 in overall shots-on-goal differential and were also on the top 10 all-time MLS list through 10 games. Vancouver was No. 1 at +41 while the Quakes were No. 9 at +32.

Both teams were undefeated on the road (San Jose 5-0-1 and Vancouver 1-0-1). San Jose and Vancouver share a deep history as expansion teams in the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 1974. In fact, their first game was against each other, a 2-1 Quakes' road win.

Both teams boast German Designated Players on the roster. San Jose's Timo Werner-April's MLS Player of the Month-and Vancouver's Thomas Müller played together on the German National Team, most notably in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2020. However, both were out due to injury (Werner due to a lower body injury and Müller due to illness).

The Quakes started seven American players tonight. No team in MLS has averaged more of them in the starting 11 more across all competitions in 2026 than Bruce Arena's Earthquakes (7.8/game), with approximately 70% of the minutes going to American players. Arena also started nine former college players tonight; no team in MLS has more of them on the roster (19).

San Jose entered the match with an MLS-best 0 goals conceded from set pieces, while Vancouver led the league with 10 goals from set pieces. The Quakes' defense won the battle tonight as the 'Caps went 0 for 17 on set pieces.

Preston Judd's fourth-minute goal was his team-leading eighth of the season (a new career-high total) and 19th career goal in league play. It was his fifth goal in his last four matches.

Paul Marie's fourth-minute primary assist was his fourth of the season and ninth of his MLS career.

Ronaldo Vieira's fourth-minute secondary assist was his first of the season and first goal contribution of his MLS career.

Nonso Adimabua made his MLS regular-season debut in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. He made his Quakes debut during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 victory over Phoenix Rising FC on April 15.

Collectively, the Quakes are tied for first in MLS in goals (27), while also leading the league in assists (34) and corner kicks won (86). They are second in accurate longballs (52), tied for second in clean sheets (5), and are tied for third in goals against (8).

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 65°F Sunny

NorCal Honda Dealers Man of the Match: Preston Judd

Attendance: 18,000 (sellout)

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Malik Badawi

AR1: Chris Elliott

AR2: Meghan Mullen

4th Official: Jon Freemon

VAR: Ismir Pekmic

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Preston Judd (Paul Marie, Ronaldo Vieira) 4'

VAN (1-1) - Sebastian Berhalter (unassisted) 76'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Ronaldo Vieira (caution) 25'

SJ - Benji Kikanović (caution) 36'

SJ - Daniel (caution) 36'

VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (caution) 55'

SJ - Jack Skahan (caution) 76'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Daniel (GK); Dave Romney, Reid Roberts, Daniel Munie, Benji Kikanović; Beau Leroux, Ronaldo Vieira (C), Ousseni Bouda (Jack Skahan 72'); Jamar Ricketts (Jack Jasinski 90+6'), Paul Marie (Ian Harkes 52'), Preston Judd (Nonso Adimabua 90+6').

Substitutes not used: Nate Crockford (GK), Noel Buck, Nick Fernandez, Max Floriani, Jonathan González.

POSS.: 33.2%; SHOTS: 6; SOG: 3; CORNERS: 2; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 14; xG: 0.8

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC: Yohei Takaoka (GK); Mathias Laborda, Tristan Blackmon, Edier Ocampo, Tate Johnson; Sebastian Berhalter, Andrés Cubas, Jeevan Badwal (Kenji Cabrera 63'), Cheik Sabaly (Emmanuel Sabbi 46'), Bruno Caicedo (Aziel Jackson 70'); Brian White (C).

Substitutes not used: Isaac Boehmer (GK), Rayan Elloumi, Mihail Gherasimencov, Oliver Larraz, Jean-Claude Ngando, Ranko Veselinovic.

POSS.: 66.8%; SHOTS: 17; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 15; xG: 2.2

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On initial reflections from beating and drawing Vancouver Whitecaps FC over two matches:

"The good thing is we got points in both games, and especially against Vancouver, who we're battling with right now the top of the table. We didn't lose any ground to them. But you know, again, it's a long season. We're not going to spend a whole lot of time on what happened over the last two games."

On how the team handled Vancouver's physicality of the match:

"I think our back line held up well, physically. I thought [Benji] Kikanović was very good, but I think their back line and their midfield did a real good job. As I said, they gave a very good impression-winning second balls and being a little bit more aggressive. Give Vancouver a lot of credit. They're a team that made it to the [Audi] MLS [Cup] final last year. So, we've gotten four points off them in two games. We're not ready to pack it up and go home for the year." (laughs)

On Daniel making key saves to keep the Quakes in the game:

"Daniel did well tonight. He's been consistent this year. This is only the second year I've been around Daniel, and I thought he lacked consistency last year, and this year, he's been consistent. He's been one of the leading goalkeepers in the league, so he did a good job."

On fighting through injuries and fatigue after playing eight matches in 28 days:

There are a lot of games left to play. We, like a lot of teams, have periods of time where you have injuries, or you're not playing well, and it's going to be part of it. Nobody sails right through the season. So right now, we're in a little bit of a tough space right now with a couple of injuries and those types of things. ... We just got to hang in there."

"They've given a good effort. We lacked some quality tonight. We have to look at that and maybe make a few other adjustments to try to close out the month of May, and then we'll have plenty of time to get ready when the schedule resumes in July."

EARTHQUAKES DEFENDER DANIEL MUNIE

On the team's strong buy-in and unity this season:

"Communication was going to be a huge component in this game, and I think we did a good job overall picking up players in our space. Vancouver moves around well and makes it tough on you, but I thought we handled it really well. I also want to shout out Benji [Kikanović] for the game he had. He was rock-solid on the right side, and they kept trying to play balls in behind, but he dealt with everything. I think the whole back line did a great job defending in our box. Daniel was rock solid, Rony did great in front of us, and even the front guys worked their butts off. Really proud of the group."

On the team's improved game management and ability to grind out results compared to last season:

"Yeah, I mean, I feel like last year, when we gave up a goal, you could kind of see heads go down. You don't see that this year. Even in Toronto, we found a way to get a point on the road after a long trip and a midweek game. I thought we did great tonight. We were under a lot of pressure, but we still created chances and still could've won the game. We always want all three points at home, especially against a team that's right behind us, but you've got to be okay with some of these results sometimes, move on, not worry about it too much, and focus on the next game."

On the back line's chemistry and what makes the group difficult for opposing attackers to play against:

"We've got a lot of speed back there, and it's a group that's been playing together all year now, starting in preseason. I think we've shown all year what we're capable of. We've also got one of the best goalkeepers in the league, and that's huge for us. We've got each other's backs, and we've shown that all year. If someone makes a mistake, the next man steps up and provides cover."

On the team's strong buy-in and unity this season:

"Our team has no egos. We're just a really fun squad, and the locker room has great vibes every day. We've got good banter, and that starts with the coaches creating a positive environment. I think Bruce has a great eye for talent, and he's done a great job in his second year. We've got a group of guys who don't care who scores or who gets the credit, we just want to go out there and win. It's a great group, and honestly a joy to be around every single day. Hopefully we can keep the success going."

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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