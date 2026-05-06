San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Beau Leroux, Forward Jack Skahan Selected to 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round for Round of 16

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Beau Leroux and forward Jack Skahan have been named to the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round for the Round of 16 after the former scored his first career brace, and the latter powered a second-half comeback with two goal contributions in the Quakes' 4-2 home victory against Minnesota United FC.

The Earthquakes opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Beau Leroux stole the ball from MNUFC's Owen Gene in front of the box, charged forward and blasted a left-footed shot past Drake Callender to make it 1-0.

After going down 2-1 early in the second half, the Earthquakes answered in the 68th minute when Jack Skahan collected a rebound from the edge of the box and his subsequent attempt on goal bounced off an MNUFC defender into the back of the net to even the score 2-2. San Jose completed the comeback in the 73rd minute when Skahan hauled in a longball on the left wing and fed Leroux, who one-timed the pass with the left foot into the top left corner to give the Quakes a 3-2 advantage. The Black and Blue added an insurance goal in the 76th minute for the 4-2 final margin.

Click here to download media assets from the Quakes' Round of 16 win

With the victory, San Jose advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals, where the Quakes will hit the road to face Colorado Rapids at DICK's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, on Wednesday, May 20. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT and will stream live on Paramount+, as well as air on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2026 U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round - Round of 16

Forwards: Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC), Rafael Navarro (Colorado Rapids), Hugo Picard (Columbus Crew)

Midfielders: Brennan Creek (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Beau Leroux (San Jose Earthquakes), Maxi Moralez (New York City FC)

Defenders: Raul Gustavo (New York City FC), Owen Presthus (Columbus Crew), Erik Sviatchenko (Houston Dynamo FC)

Goalkeeper: Danny Faundez (Louisville City FC)

Coach: Yoann Damet (St. Louis CITY SC)

Bench: Christian Herrera (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC), Tomás Chancalay (Minnesota United FC), Eric Klein (New England Revolution), Jack Skahan (San Jose Earthquakes), Alexey Miranchuk (Atlanta United FC), Braudílio Rodrigues (One Knoxville SC), Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.