Portland Timbers to Host Soccer Celebration Event at Pioneer Courthouse Square this June
Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will host a Portland Timbers Soccer Celebration event at Portland's Pioneer Courthouse Square this June, the club announced today. With supporting partners adidas and McDonald's, the Soccer Celebration will feature interactive activities, local food carts, merchandise stands, fan giveaways as well as live viewings of select FIFA World Cup 26™ matches, all taking place in "Portland's living room" from June 12-June 15. The events are free to attend for fans of all ages.
From Friday, June 12, through Monday, June 15, fans can experience live viewings of select FIFA World Cup 26™ matches broadcast on large screens at Pioneer Courthouse Square as well as various activations and events surrounding the matchups. Local food carts, merchandise stands and club personnel will be present to offer fans giveaways and fun activities as Portland celebrates the international tournament and its athletes. For spectators aged 21 and older, Soccer Celebration will feature the Casamigos Club, presented by Casamigos, with alcoholic beverages for purchase.
"The Timbers are proud to host the city's Soccer Celebration event, with support from our partners and the city of Portland," said Portland Timbers CEO Heather Davis. "This will be a fun and engaging space to enjoy the world's biggest sporting event right in the heart of downtown. We're really excited to bring fans from all walks of life together for an unforgettable weekend at Pioneer Courthouse Square."
The full schedule and availability for the Portland Timbers Soccer Celebration activations at Pioneer Courthouse Square can be found below. All events listed are Pacific time.
Event Hours Matchup Kickoff Time The Casamigos Club (21+)
Fri., June 12
11am-9pm Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 12pm 11am-8pm
United States vs Paraguay 6pm
Sat., June 13
11am-11:30pm Qatar vs Switzerland 12pm 11am-10:30pm
Brazil vs Morocco 3pm
Haiti vs Scotland 6pm
Australia vs Turkey 9pm
Sun., June 14
9am-9:30pm Germany vs Curaçao 10am 10am-8:30pm
The Netherlands vs Japan 1pm
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador 4pm
Sweden vs Tunisia 7pm
Mon., June 15
8am-8:30pm Spain vs Cape Verde 9am 9am-7:30pm
Belgium vs Egypt 12pm
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay 3pm
Iran vs New Zealand 6pm
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