Portland Timbers to Host Soccer Celebration Event at Pioneer Courthouse Square this June

Published on May 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will host a Portland Timbers Soccer Celebration event at Portland's Pioneer Courthouse Square this June, the club announced today. With supporting partners adidas and McDonald's, the Soccer Celebration will feature interactive activities, local food carts, merchandise stands, fan giveaways as well as live viewings of select FIFA World Cup 26™ matches, all taking place in "Portland's living room" from June 12-June 15. The events are free to attend for fans of all ages.

From Friday, June 12, through Monday, June 15, fans can experience live viewings of select FIFA World Cup 26™ matches broadcast on large screens at Pioneer Courthouse Square as well as various activations and events surrounding the matchups. Local food carts, merchandise stands and club personnel will be present to offer fans giveaways and fun activities as Portland celebrates the international tournament and its athletes. For spectators aged 21 and older, Soccer Celebration will feature the Casamigos Club, presented by Casamigos, with alcoholic beverages for purchase.

"The Timbers are proud to host the city's Soccer Celebration event, with support from our partners and the city of Portland," said Portland Timbers CEO Heather Davis. "This will be a fun and engaging space to enjoy the world's biggest sporting event right in the heart of downtown. We're really excited to bring fans from all walks of life together for an unforgettable weekend at Pioneer Courthouse Square."

The full schedule and availability for the Portland Timbers Soccer Celebration activations at Pioneer Courthouse Square can be found below. All events listed are Pacific time.

Event Hours Matchup Kickoff Time The Casamigos Club (21+)

Fri., June 12

11am-9pm Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina 12pm 11am-8pm

United States vs Paraguay 6pm

Sat., June 13

11am-11:30pm Qatar vs Switzerland 12pm 11am-10:30pm

Brazil vs Morocco 3pm

Haiti vs Scotland 6pm

Australia vs Turkey 9pm

Sun., June 14

9am-9:30pm Germany vs Curaçao 10am 10am-8:30pm

The Netherlands vs Japan 1pm

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador 4pm

Sweden vs Tunisia 7pm

Mon., June 15

8am-8:30pm Spain vs Cape Verde 9am 9am-7:30pm

Belgium vs Egypt 12pm

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay 3pm

Iran vs New Zealand 6pm







Major League Soccer Stories from May 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.