Timbers Claim First Road Victory of the Season with 2-1 Win at San Diego FC

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Portland Timbers claimed their first road victory of the season with a 2-1 win at San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday evening. Kevin Kelsy opened the scoring on the night, completing a solo effort following a defensive interception in the final third of play in the 26th minute. The hosts would find and equalizer via the penalty spot in the 33rd minute to keep the game level heading into halftime. In a tightly contested and scoreless second half of regulation, Timbers defender Alex Bonetig found the game-winning strike in the sixth minute of stoppage time to record his first-ever professional goal and Portland's first road victory since July 25, 2025.

Road Win Notables

Kevin Kelsy scored his second goal of the season and second in his last three appearances. The goal marks his 12th goal contribution for the Timbers (9g, 3a) in 42 games played (21 starts). Alex Bonetig scored his first professional goal in his seventh appearance for Portland, delivering the game-winning strike in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Bonetig's strike equals Kelsy's 90+6th minute header over LAFC on April 11 as Portland's latest goals scored this season. Tonight's win also marks the third victory earned this season with a game-winning goal coming in the last five minutes of regulation or in stoppage time.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Kevin Kelsy, 26th minute: Kevin Kelsy intercepted a San Diego back pass and dribbled towards the top of the box where he took on two defenders and split through both for a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, slotting a low left footed shot into the near post.

SD - Anders Dreyer (penalty kick), 33rd minute: Anders Dreyer struck a low left-footed shot from the penalty spot to the goalkeeper's left.

POR - Alex Bonetig, 90+6 minute: Alex Bonetig recovered a loose ball in the box following a corner kick and with a low left-footed tap through traffic delivered the game-winner.

Notes

Today's match was the second of three-straight road games for Portland. The Timbers earned their first road victory of the 2026 campaign. It marked Portland's first win away from home since a 1-0 win at LAFC on July 25, 2025. Kevin Kelsy scored his second goal of the season in his fourth start (ninth appearance). It marked Kelsy's ninth goal in Green and Gold and 12th goal contribution (9g, 3a) in 42 appearances for the Timbers (21 starts). Alex Bonetig scored his first professional goal, delivering the game-winner in stoppage-time for Portland. Bonetig's game-winner equals Kelsy's 90+6th minute game-winning header over LAFC on April 11 as Portland's latest goals scored in 2026. Alexander Aravena returned to the starting lineup and played 73 minutes after coming off the bench in the last four matches. Finn Surman and James Pantemis are the only Timbers to play every minute this season (810). José Caicedo has played every minute for four straight matches since debuting for the Timbers.

Next Game

The Timbers are set to conclude their three-game road swing against Real Salt Lake on May 2. Kickoff from America First Field is set for 1:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (3-5-1, 10pts) vs. San Diego FC (3-5-2, 11pts)

April 25, 2026 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Goals By Half

1 2 F

Portland Timbers

1 1 2

San Diego FC

1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Kelsy, 26

SD: Dreyer (penalty kick), 33

POR: Bonetig, 90+6

Misconduct Summary:

SD: Ingvartsen (caution), 63

POR: Velde (caution), 69

SD: Soma (caution, 76)

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman Š, D Bonetig, D Fory, M Bassett (Chara Š, 86), M Caicedo, M Da Costa, F Velde (Lassiter, 90+7), F Aravena (Antony, 73), F Kelsy

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D K. Miller, D E. Miller, D Smith, M Ortiz, F Mora

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Kelsy and Bonetig, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (five players tied, 1); FOULS: 8 (Fory and Velde, 2); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

SD: GK Ferree, D Duncan, D Pilcher (Eisner, 59), D Duah, D McVey, D Verhoeven, M Godoy (Soma, 72), M Valakari, M Tverskov Š (Duke, 81), F Dreyer, F Vasquez (Morgan, 72), F Ingvartsen

Substitutes Not Used: GK Dos Santos, D Sargeant, D Soe, F Mighten, F Zamble

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Dreyer and Ingvartsen, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Dreyer, 2); FOULS: 12 (four players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 5 CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Ben Rigel

Fourth Official: Allen Chapman

VAR: Carol Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 22,396

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

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Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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