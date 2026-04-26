Whitecaps Soar to Victory Before Record Crowd Extending Historic Start

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - In front of their largest crowd of the season, Vancouver Whitecaps FC put on another thoroughly entertaining show for the BC Place faithful, dispatching the visiting Colorado Rapids 3-1.

Cheikh Sabaly started the party with an early opening strike, while the prolific Brian White tacked on a brace to send 27,589 fans into a frenzy.

Early and often, the Blue and White displayed why they've been an MLS powerhouse over the past two seasons.

In the seventh minute, Whitecaps FC had a dream start when midfielder Sebastian Berhalter sent a pinpoint through ball down the right wing for onrushing Édier Ocampo. The Colombian then looped a cross to the far post, where captain Thomas Müller immediately flashed the ball into the danger area for Cheikh Sabaly. The Senegalese international slid in for glory past Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen for 1-0.

With the assist, Müller notched his 15th goal contribution (11 goals, 4 assists) in only 16 MLS regular season matches.

The Raumdeuter had another reason to mob teammates a quarter of an hour later when midfielder Andrés Cubas showed off his on-field IQ.

Cubas kept his head up to make a sublime through ball that skipped past two Colorado defenders directly into the crosshairs for White. While Steffen ran out to frantically challenge, White was the epitome of grace under pressure - he juked wide to chip in from beyond the box for 2-0. The second all-time club scorer collected his seventh of the season.

To put it mildly: Steffen was under siege in the first half. White probed again when he flexed his muscles to unleash a 15-yard drive on target. Only Steffen's aggressive point-blank parry kept White from a brace.

A minute later, Berhalter smashed an in-close belter that Steffen went skyward to deny. Without the away 'keeper's heroics, Whitecaps FC would have been up by more than two goals.

Colorado clawed a goal back when Rafael Navarro tumbled over a defender to deflect in a dribbler past fallen 'keeper Yohei Takaoka. After a long VAR review for a possible handball, the goal was upheld to cut the Blue and White's lead in half.

The away goal also snapped the 644-minute streak that Whitecaps FC had logged without conceding while Cubas was on the pitch.

After the break, the 'Caps kept up the pressure.

With subs on for both sides, Berhalter sent the sensational Bruno Caicedo free and clear down the right wing. Yards of open turf beckoned for Caicedo, who flashed the ball across goal to White. The striker slid in vain as the ball skipped off his thigh and wide of the near post.

A minute later, Müller spotted Caicedo with a lead pass at the centre line. The 21-year-old turned on the afterburners. Just before he took a 10-yard attempt, two Rapids defenders caught up to tackle the young 'Cap. On his stomach, Caicedo was able to collect with his right boot to score. Unfortunately, the goal was overturned via VAR for a handball.

It was still 2-1 for the home side until the 85th minute, when White finally collected his brace courtesy of a perfect set-up by Caicedo and Berhalter for the crucial insurance marker.

On the eve of the 90th, Takaoka stood his ground to bravely deny striker Rafael Navarro from a point-blank tap-in, securing another three points for the home side.

Next week, Whitecaps FC will begin a lengthy break away from BC Place with five consecutive away matches in May. First up, the 'Caps will head south to the City of Angels versus Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. PT. Cheer on the boys by watching on Apple TV, or listening on 730 CKNW.

Tickets are already selling fast for the 'Caps return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1 with a massive playoff rematch against LAFC. For all ticket information, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Lorenzo Hernandez

Attendance: 27,589

ERDINGER Man of the Match: Brian White

Scoring Summary

7' - VAN - Cheikh Sabaly (Thomas Müller, Édier Ocampo)

23' - VAN - Brian White (Andrés Cubas, Tate Johnson)

33' - COL - Rafael Navarro

85' - VAN - Brian White (Bruno Caicedo, Sebastian Berhalter)

Cautions

81' - COL - Miguel Navarro

90'+2 - VAN - Bruno Caicedo

Statistics

Possession: VAN 45% - COL 55%

Shots: VAN 20 - COL 13

Shots on Goal: VAN 8 - COL 3

Saves: VAN 2 - COL 5

Fouls: VAN 24 - COL 11

Offsides: VAN 4 - COL 3

Corners: VAN 8 - COL 3

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 2.Mathías Laborda, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 28.Tate Johnson (29.Mihail Gherasimencov 83'); 16.Sebastian Berhalter (19.Rayan Elloumi 90'+1), 20.Andrés Cubas; 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (59.Jeevan Badwal HT), 13.Thomas Müller ©, 7.Cheikh Sabaly (14.Bruno Caicedo 68'); 24.Brian White (8.Oliver Larraz 90')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 17.Kenji Cabrera, 22.AZ

Colorado Rapids

1.Zack Steffen ©; 33.Kosi Thompson (2.Keegan Rosenberry 64'), 6.Rob Holding (24.Noah Cobb 83'), 22.Lucas Herrington, 29.Miguel Navarro (11.Alexis Manyoma 83'); 10.Paxten Aaronson (77.Darren Yapi 56'), 8.Hazmat Ojediran, 13.Wayne Frederick; 7.Dante Sealy, 9.Rafael Navarro, 93.Georgi Minoungou

Substitutes not used

41.Nicolas Hansen, 4.Reggie Cannon, 16.Alex Harris, 19.Ian Murphy, 27.Kimani Stewart-Baynes

- whitecapsfc.com -







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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