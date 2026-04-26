Minnesota United Comes up Short in 1-0 Loss against LAFC

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota United fell 1-0 to LAFC on Saturday afternoon at Allianz Field after conceding an early first-half goal despite creating several quality chances throughout the match. The Loons pushed for an equalizer behind an active performance from James Rodríguez and late attacking pressure from Joaquín Pereyra, while goalkeeper Drake Callender made key saves in the closing stages to keep Minnesota within reach. MNUFC now turns its attention to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action, where the club will travel to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night in the Round of 16, with kickoff set for 9:00 p.m. CT.

4' - After a Minnesota United kick was headed out of bounds by LAFC, James Rodríguez took a corner kick for the Loons. The ball landed near Anthony Markanich, who was at the top of the six-yard box, but his right-footed shot went wide of the goal.

9' (0-1) - LAFC winger David Martínez scored the opening goal of the match. Martinez gained possession inside of MNUFC's box before beating out Bongokuhle Hlongwane on the flank. He then took a shot from a tight angle that went in the back of the net.

28' - James' service into the box off a corner kick was nearly headed into goal by defender Jefferson Diaz, but, Black & Gold midfielder Timothy Tillman was on the goal line and stopped the scoring attempt.

44' - James took a touch and turned before he fired off a shot from about 30 yards. His shot curled towards goal, but missed just wide of the far-right corner.

45'+1' - Yet again, James struck another shot from long distance that took one bounce and forced LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to make a diving save right before half time.

58' - James stole possession of the ball in the attacking third to send a through pass toward Kelvin Yeboah behind the defensive line. Yeboah took an attempt but the attempt went wide of the left post.

67' - Minnesota United continued to be a threat through Diaz after Joaquín Pereyra made a cross to the right side of the six-yard box for Diaz to head the ball, but the attempt went wide of the left post.

77' - Pereyra dribbled through a couple of LAFC defenders before settling the ball outside the penalty area and taking a shot. The attempt went centimeters wide of the right post.

85' - Minnesota goalkeeper Drake Callender made a crucial save in the closing minutes of the match. Denis Bouanga carried the ball into the attacking third and sent a cross toward Jeremy Ebobisse, who found himself one-on-one with Callender. Callender stepped off his line and made the block with his body.

87' - A couple of minutes later, Callender made another major save on Bouanga as he cut in from the left flank and fired an attempt, but Callender made the block and sent it out for a corner kick for LAFC.

90' + 3' - Callender once again found himself one-on-one with Bouanga on the right flank. Bouanga fired another close-range attempt, but Callender extended his arm to make the save and send the ball out for a corner kick for LAFC.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 LAFC - David Martínez (Timothy Tillman, Stephen Eustáquio) - 9'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

LAFC - Timothy Tillman (caution) - 52'

MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (caution) - 53'

LAFC - Ryan Hollingshead (caution) - 86'

Notable Stats

389 - Minnesota United allowed a goal at Allianz Field for the first time in 389 minutes, dating back to September 20, 2025, after LAFC's goal scored in the ninth minute. MNUFC was also the last MLS team this regular season to allow a goal at home.

ATTENDANCE: 19,710

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: James Rodríguez - Centro Tyrone Guzman

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich, Devin Padelford, Morris Duggan, Jefferson Diaz, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Kyle Duncan 62'); M Mamadou Dieng (Tomás Chancalay 63'), Wil Trapp ©(Mauricio Gonzalez 78'), James Rodríguez (Joaquín Pereyra 63'), Nectarios Triantis (Owen Gene 78'); F Kelvin Yeboah

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Kieran Chandler, DJ Taylor, Nicolás Romero

LAFC XI: GK Hugo Lloris; D Aaron Long © (Ryan Porteous 46'), Eddie Segura, Nkosi Tafari; M Artem Smoliakov (Sergi Palencia 90' +3'), Stephen Eustáquio (Mathieu Choinière 59'), Timothy Tillman, Ryan Hollingshead; F Denis Bouanga, Nathan Ordaz (Jude Terry 84'), David Martínez (Jeremy Ebobisse 59')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cabral Carter; D Ryan Raposo; F Jacob Shaffelburg, Tyler Boyd

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES

PayPal Park | San Jose, California

04.28.2026 | Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | Round of 16

9:00 p.m. CT (Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On the scoring chances throughout the game...

"Of course, I mean, you look at the number of chances we had and the amount of the ball we had, the amount of corners, set pieces, chances off set pieces we had, and it's disappointing. You play, you do well enough where you feel like you should get something out of the game, and today just wasn't our day for that."

On the quick chances at the beginning of the game...

"I thought through the first half, albeit for the moment where we conceded the goal, we're the very, very dominant team. We're getting forward, we're getting the ball into the box, we're getting chances, we're getting set pieces, and so I think in terms of a start to the game, that first half, take away the moment that they score, was very good."

On if any specific scoring chance stood out...

"Oh, you've got the set piece that gets cleared off the line. You've got a few that we get into good areas, and we get the ball in the box. Even late there, arriving at the far post across from a great area, we can't get it on target, and I think when you look at the volume of shots we had, for the number of shots on goal that we then create out of that, we need to be better, we need to be more clinical."

On David Martinez's goal, and the team's response...

"Really well taken. That's a really, really tight angle to score from, but it's something that we can do better at. Certainly, we can get pressure higher up the field earlier, and defend the box a little bit better, not let them come inside, but it's a well-taken finish."

On what's causing the decline in set piece success...

"It would be interesting to look at maybe the expected goals, too, in those situations, because I feel like we've created a number of chances. I feel like you look at, even today, there's a number of shots generated. You take the long throw that gets flicked to the back post, and if we have a runner arriving there, that's a really good chance, and I know it's a what-if, but we should have someone arriving at the far post and finishing that chance. We've had a couple that have been two, three yards out that we just can't put away with the balls falling in good areas. We were certainly the beneficiary of that last year, and sometimes there was a regression to the mean in that sense, and I still think we're very, very dangerous in those moments."

On the message to the team at halftime...

"Really keep going, what we were doing was really good. Get into those areas, especially the top of the box, numbers in the box, some of those crosses, delivery that we got and break the last line. Keep guys central. We had started to sort of overdo trying to penetrate them through the middle, whereas we could've just got down the slides, and when we were getting down the sides, we were having a lot of success. We're generating the corners, we're generating crosses in the box, we're generating some moments for us to score."

On James Rodríguez' play and if it affects decisions on how to attack opposing teams' midfielders...

"That was great. He used the ball really well. Helped in some possession, chance creation, and sees things that a lot of the other players don't see, moves around the field, takes up a lot of different positions in order to facilitate possession, and I thought he had a really good shift."

On if he was surprised that James Rodríguez didn't score today...

"I'm surprised the team didn't, and I think when you look at the balance of the team and the chances we had to not come out of that game with at least a point, is certainly disappointing."

On if James Rodríguez' substitution was about his fitness...

"No, we just wanted to bring fresh legs into the game. I thought he'd played really well for 60 minutes. He hasn't played a ton of minutes with us, and we wanted to bring some fresh attacking players in to try and generate a goal."

On James Rodríguez' performance...

"I thought he was very good for us. Created some chances, had some shots himself, and was good for us in position. We're able to get out, we're able to keep the ball, and then bring other people into the game."

On initial coaching points on the goal conceded...

"What we've been doing really well in situations like that is that wing-back stepping higher and narrow and then that side center-back is responsible for covering the channel. If we don't get pressure on the ball quick enough and they're able to get on top of us, it makes it really difficult. Then obviously we let the player come inside and then fundamentally once we get to the edge of the box they should be coming outside so we can start to bring it to the line and close down that angle. But, it's the initial play for me where I think we can be better at getting just pressure higher up the field."

On the chances to score in the second half...

"That's what you want, you want to be generating chances, you want guys to get in good areas to score and maybe on another day one of those falls and hits the back of the net. But, you'd be feeling a lot differently if we walked away from this and only created five chances and one shot on goal, but we had a number of chances in that game. We've created them a number of different ways, through the run of play, through set plays, and we've had a lot of the ball, we just fell short."

MIDFIELDER WIL TRAPP

On the number of Minnesota United's scoring chances today...

"If you look at all the statistics, we dominated in almost every element of the game. You can look at that as a positive, you can also look at it as a frustrating piece. Especially that first half, we did a lot of things to create some great scoring opportunities, and sometimes the game isn't fair for us. But I think as we went on into the second half, we went away from the things that were really working for us. What helped us and what was generating the danger for them was when we were getting to the byline, and were running in behind and we were really switching the play quickly, but as we got later in the half, it was more hopeful crosses into the box and more risk-averse than it could have been. I think when you put pressure on a team by getting to the end line and [Cameron Knowles] says this, he was saying this all week, that's where teams have to defend their goal, and when we were doing that, I think we were much more dangerous because then corner kicks happen, long throws happen versus balls getting repelled out and then Morris [Duggan] running 100 yards against [Denis] Bouanga, right? So, I think we can take some positives for sure, but, there's things where we need to sharpen up the net in the front half of the team for sure."

On shutting down LAFC outside of the lone goal conceded...

"I think we did a really good job. Obviously we're chasing the game at the end, so Drake [Callender] had to come up with two or three major saves, but other than that, I didn't really feel like there was a moment other than the goal where we were really under sustained pressure where we were struggling to get out. So, that's again something that we can take a lot of positives from. I think James [Rodríguez] did an amazing job coming in, starting his first game in front of the fans. I think for all the minutes guys have played coming in and doing a good job, but ultimately we want to win games at home and we didn't do that today."

On what stood out about James Rodríguez' performance today...

"For me, we obviously know he's a high quality player, but the quality shows up in the spots where you want it, right? He's getting in the uncomfortable places and spaces for the opponent to have to deal with him. And then ultimately you see when he gets the ball there, his final pass, his decision making, is why he's a high, high, high level player. So, unfortunate to not create a goal out of some of the stuff he was in there doing, but I think it's a great moment for our fans to see, a great moment for all of us to start to build the chemistry with him as well."

On Wil's start tonight...

"It's always great. I mean, you want to play, right? So, I think it's frustrating in the sense of not winning at home. But, there's more games to come, and we just have to move forward."

On Owen Gene and his performances recently...

"We had that conversation yesterday. You guys are seeing it now for the first time really, but I think all of us have seen it in training for a year and a half now. The level he brings, the composure, the almost overly-calm level is pretty spectacular for his age, and I think it's just been great to see him playing and playing well."

On turning around to focus on San Jose and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup...

"Ultimately it's five games to win the [Lamar Hunt U.S.] Open Cup and we are on game two of five. The objective shifts in the sense that this is a one-off game. Win it and we get one step closer to a trophy. It's obviously a good team [San Jose Earthquakes]. To go there and win is difficult, they just beat the team we lost to [LAFC] by a handful of goals, so it won't be easy, but it's also something that we are really excited about because at the end of that road is a trophy."

On what it was like going out during the opening ceremonies with your children...

"Heavy, [laughs]. Those are special moments, regardless of the result it's important to slow down and realize there are more important things at times in this sport. To have my kids out on the field is amazing."

On what the U.S. Open Cup means...

"Having seen Columbus [Crew] win it when I was a little boy - we want to win trophies. Whether it's MLS Cup, Leagues Cup or the Open Cup. The Open Cup being this distinctly American thing is really important. Once again, five games and you can do it and I think we have the group and the squad that is capable this year."

MIDFIELDER JAMES RODRÍGUEZ

On how James Rodríguez felt in his first MLS start...

"Good. I felt good with this being my first start here at Allianz Field. Unfortunately, we lost the match. But I think a game is not how much time is left, but how one can influence the game inside the field, and we had many opportunities, clear opportunities. But we have to continue down this path. On Tuesday, we have another [Lamar Hunt U.S. Open] Cup match and we have to win and come out in the best way possible."

On how he felt with his set pieces and shots on goal...

"Good. I wanted to score today, that's why I was trying from all directions. [I was] trying to find whichever way I could help the team, whether it was playing a lot or a few [minutes], I am always going to be good and will always compete to help. And now there are about six matches left before the World Cup and I'm very focused on everything that's coming. Whatever playing time I get, whether a lot or very little, I'm going to take it in the best way possible."

On what he tries to adjust to his teammates on the field...

"You always have to try. Soccer is about trying all of that [adjusting on the field]. If you miss, you keep going, that's part of soccer and part of our lives, we have to follow that and that's okay. Things will come out better in the next match, but the most important thing is you keep trying after you fail. Trying again is part of life and you have to have a strong mentality."

On how he is adapting to the team...

"Well, I believe it is a talented team, they have what it takes to achieve much greater things and I hope to help them in every way I can."

On having a huge Colombian following at every match...

"I believe that we are everywhere, as I always say. When I travel to another city, there are plenty of people there, too, and the support from all of them is wonderful. It shows that I've done things right throughout my career and within the world of football; and whenever that support comes from the heart, it is always something truly special."

On how he is feeling as he approaches the World Cup...

"Well, I'm going to arrive in good shape. I'm going to arrive in excellent form. There's still a month to go, and well, I'm training hard - training to the max, going all out, just as I always have. So, whatever playing time comes my way here, I think it's going to go well."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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