Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed midfielder Preston Plambeck and defender Daniel Sumalla on short-term agreements from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro side Inter Miami CF II. The duo of Academy products will be available for selection for tonight's match against the New England Revolution at Nu Stadium.

The call-up marks a significant milestone for Plambeck, who earns his first-ever First Team selection following a series of standout performances with Inter Miami CF II. Sumalla, meanwhile, will feature on a First Team matchday squad for a second time.

Plambeck made his professional debut with Inter Miami during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season after developing at the Inter Miami CF Academy. He made an instant impact in his first appearance on April 7, 2025, featuring in the starting XI and scoring his first goal in the match on the road against Atlanta United 2. Plambeck went on to make 19 appearances in 2025, contributing one goal and an assist.

In 2026, the Academy product has been a mainstay in Inter Miami II's lineups. He's made seven appearances so far this 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, all of them starts, tallying two goals and two assists.

Sumalla made his professional debut in May 2025, earning a spot in the starting XI for Inter Miami II's MLS NEXT Pro regular season matchup against Philadelphia Union II. He went on to feature in all 17 matches for the side that season, establishing himself as a consistent presence in defense. In 2026, the young center back has recorded three more appearances, featuring as part of the XI in all three matches.

Born in Miami, Sumalla relocated to Catalonia, Spain, at just one year old before returning to the United States in 2018. He developed through local clubs prior to joining the Inter Miami CF Academy's U-17 squad in 2024. After progressing to the U-19s the following year, Sumalla quickly earned promotion to Inter Miami CF II, continuing his rapid rise within the Club's pathway.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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