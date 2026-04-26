San Diego FC Falls, 2-1, to Portland at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) fell 2-1 to the Portland Timbers at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night. Anders Dreyer scored for SDFC, while the visitors found the net in each half with goals from Kevin Kelsy and Alex Bonetig.

Kelsy opened the scoring for the visitors after winning possession outside the SDFC penalty area. SDFC responded with a penalty kick converted by Dreyer to level the match at 1-1 after Portland's Brandon Bye was whistled for a handball. Portland secured the game-winner in second-half stoppage time when Bonetig scored following a scramble inside the six-yard box.

SDFC will remain at home to host LAFC on Saturday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. PT. Tickets for Saturday's match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Goal Scoring Plays:

POR - 0-1 - Kevin Kelsy, 26th minute: Kelsy sent in a left-footed shot from the left side of the box after stealing a pass from Jeppe Tverskov and sprinting into the 18-yard box.

SD - 1-1 - Anders Dreyer (Penalty Kick), 33rd minute: Anders Dreyer converted a penalty kick to tie the match, sending a left-footed shot to the lower right corner of James Pantemis' goal.

POR - 1-2 - Alex Bonetig, 90+6: Bonetig sent in a left-footed shot after a scrum inside the box after a Portland corner kick.

Postgame Notes:

- With tonight's 2-1 loss against Portland Timbers SDFC suffered its fifth straight defeat in the 2026 MLS Regular Season.

- SDFC now has a 3-5-2 2026 MLS Regular Season record with 11 points.

- SDFC is 19-12-6 all-time against Western Conference teams in MLS Regular Season play.

- SDFC now holds a 22-14-8 all-time MLS Regular Season record.

- SDFC is now 2-1-2 all-time against Portland Timbers in the regular season. SDFC is 2-2-3 all-time against Portland, including the MLS playoffs.

- SDFC is 2-2-1 at home in the 2026 MLS Regular Season.

- SDFC completed 766 passes compared to Portland's 372 tonight.

- SDFC outpossessed Portland 62-percent to 38-percent tonight.

- SDFC is now 5-7-2 across all competitions in 2026 (MLS Regular Season 3-5-2, Concacaf Champions Cup 2-2).

- SDFC has now gone seven straight MLS matches without a win.

- SDFC is now 1-3 in one goal games.

- SDFC's current winless streak marks the first time in Club history that it has gone seven MLS Regular Season matches without a win (Last MLS win came March 7 vs. Sporting Kansas City).

- SDFC has now gone without a win in its last eight matches across all competitions. Its last win came against Deportivo Toluca F.C. (March 11) in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

- Winger Anders Dreyer scored his fifth goal of the MLS Regular Season tonight. It was his ninth goal contribution (5 goals, 4 assists). Dreyer now has six goals this year across all competitions, including a goal in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

- Dreyer now has 57 goal contributions for the Club (29 goals, 27 assists). His goal was SDFC's 103rd goal in Club history.

- Winger David Vazquez made his fourth start this season, his first since April 4 at San Jose, making his 20th career appearance with SDFC across all competitions.

- Onni Valakari and Dreyer are the only players to play in all 44 of SDFC's regular season and five post-season matches for a total of 49 MLS career appearances each.

- Goalkeeper Duran Ferree made his ninth MLS start tonight.

- Defender Ian Pilcher returned to the Starting XI tonight. He returned to action against Houston Dynamo on April 22 after missing four MLS Regular Season matches. He came on as a substitute for Osvald Søe in the 78th minute against Houston. Pilcher had missed five matches across all competitions. His last match prior to that he played was a Concacaf Champions Cup affair against Toluca on March 18.

- Defender Wilson Eisner made his third appearance this season when he came on as a substitute for Pilcher in the 59thminute.

- Defender Kieran Sargeant made his fourth appearance this season when he came on as a substitute for Oscar Verhoeven in the 81st minute. Kieran had not played in an MLS match this season since starting at Sporting Kansas City March 7.

- Midfielder Bryce Duke made his fourth appearance for SDFC, coming on as a substitute in the 81st minute for Jeppe Tverskov.

- Forward Amahl Pellegrino missed tonight's match while serving a red card suspension.

Match Information

2026 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC vs. Portland Timbers

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego, Calif.)

Scoring Summary:

POR (0-1) - Kevin Kelsy, 26'

SD (1-1) - Anders Dreyer, 33'

POR (1-2) - Alex Bonetig, 90+6

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Marcus Ingvarsten (caution, 63')

POR - Kristoffer Velde (caution, 69)'

SD - Pedro Soma (caution, 76')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK Duran Ferree; D Ian Pilcher (Wilson Eisner, 59'), D Oscar Verhoeven (Kieran Sargeant, 81'), D Manu Duah, D Christopher McVey; M Onni Valakari, M Jeppe Tverskov -C- (Bryce Duke, 81'), M Aníbal Godoy (Pedro Soma, 72'); F Anders Dreyer, F Marcus Ingvartsen, F David Vazquez (Lewis Morgan, 72')

Substitutes Not Used: GK CJ Dos Santos, D Osvald Søe, F Alex Mighten, F Bryan Zamblé

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES; 3

PORTLAND TIMBERS: GK James Pantemis; D Brandon Bye, D Alex Bonetig, D Finn Surman -C-, D Jimer Fory; M David Da Costa, M Cole Bassett (Diego Chara 86'), M Jose Caicedo, F Kevin Kelsy, F Alexander Aravena (Antony, 73'); F Kristoffer Velde (Ariel Lassiter, 90+7)

Substitutes Not Used: D Kamal Miller, F Felipe Mora, D Eric Miller, D Ian Smith, GK Trey Muse, M Joao Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 8; OFFSIDES 5; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwel, Ben Rigel

Fourth Official: Allen Chapman

VAR: Younes Marrakch

AVAR: Meghan Mullen

Weather: 61-degrees, Mostly Cloudy

Attendance: 22,396

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

Opening Statement:

"I think we put together a really good first half. Obviously, we conceded a bit of a strange goal in that first half, but overall it was probably the closest to us looking the way that we know we look when we're at our best. Put them under a lot of pressure. So, where the Houston game I think we had a lot of control the game, but we weren't ambitious enough to put them under pressure, I thought we actually put them under pressure and had control of the game. The second half was shaky, it was pretty inconsistent, and so when that happens, you know, we lost a little bit control of the game, and then it becomes a bit of a coin toss of what could happen against a team that has good players. At the same time, we also create a couple pretty big chances in a shaky second half that can either put the game away or tie it. And yeah, it's tough to win games if you don't have a full performance at this level. So, we take responsibility for it and right now we're in a tough moment, but you have to know how to suffer in these moments, and the way you do that is you do it together, and your commitment rises more to doing the things you got to do from a preparation standpoint, in training and in all facets, to make sure that we keep taking steps forward. And I know nobody wants to hear this, I know no one wants to hear it, but today was a step forward. The result didn't go our way, but we got closer to being who we want to be."

On the mood of the group and what he sees as the root of five straight losses:

"I think there's a few things. One, we're losing some passes that are turning into big chances for the opponent. You know, these are passes that we didn't miss a lot last year. And so, we're trying to find that rhythm that gives us that consistency of control the game and doesn't lead into transitions. That's one thing that we've talked a lot about with the group. I think in previous games, sometimes the pressing intensity wasn't there, but I think the last two games, the pressing intensity has been really good. You can see the guys winning more duels, more divided. I think there's also a situation where this happens in football where it's like, it's not going in for you, you know? We create a couple big chances, the guys hit the frame. So they do a good job and there's a blocked shot, goalkeeper makes a good save, it's the post, whatever it is, that's life. But at least I was happy that we got into some good scoring positions today. And then, of course, you know, we deal with, during this course of time, multiple red card situation, where back line changes a lot, injuries. You know, we played three different left backs today, as they're all not fully fit to play a game, but they're working their way back. I see that as positive news, because at least we're getting guys back slowly, but it does make a challenge when everybody has a little bit of a limitation, you know? This is just the circumstances that we're working through in life. And then the mood of the group is, very disappointed. Everybody's gutted, because we want to win games for the Club and for the city, and at the same time, just really hungry to keep working and get back on track."

On how he can urge the fans to continue to still show up amidst chants for former player Hirving "Chucky" Lozano:

"Everybody has a right to cheer however they want or support however they want. So that's up to every individual, as long as it's not discriminatory or against our values. So, I'm a big boy, that's fine. What I would say is, thank you for continuing to show up. We're all in this together and we really appreciate all the support that we get from the fans. We can really feel it. And I think what I would say is that the team is working really hard. You know, this is not a team that has [a] attitude problem or intensity problem. These guys are going out there and leaving it on the field, just like they did last year when they got 63 points and everybody was behind them. But it's a lot easier to be behind a team when it's mostly winning, and now is the tough time. And I think again, every fan has a right to cheer how they want. I hope that as many as possible support us in this tough time and help us get out of it."

SDFC GOALKEEPER DURAN FERREE

On some mistakes made during the match:

"Yes, kind of tough to unfold at the moment. I would say we're just finished the game, but I think it's, you know, it's, this is part of the game, these mistakes, of course, we sharpen it up, and this is where we'll do it. It's just we'll learn from it what to bounce back."

On starting for this team as a 19-year-old:

"I think it's an honor to be able to be with this club and being able to start with this team, it's a huge honor, and I take it with a lot of pride. But yeah, for us, it's just all about looking forward to the next, next game. And of course, we're in a bit of a pit, but we're looking to bounce back."

On making certain decisions to leave his goal:

"I think there is a style of play in the goalkeeper department that we have specifically set out so it's, you know, things like this will happen. Of course, we have an aggressive playing style, so I think my decisions were right to our principles. And of course, we were stuck in bad positions, so decisions had to be made. But yeah, this is just, this is the game."

SDFC FORWARD ANDERS DREYER:

On what the team has gone through this past month and the improvements they've made in their previous two matches:

"Yeah, I think it's easy to see that after the international break, it's been a tough period for San Diego FC, five losses in a row. It's not what we wanted, but that's the reality. That's how it is and we can't run from that. But yeah, like you said, I think the last two games, I think it's been better, especially on the ball. In Houston, we liked a little bit the confidence on the last third to produce some bigger chances. I think tonight we reproduced enough to win, but yeah, of course, I think these last two games, are tough ones to take. But again, I think we trust each other in the dressing room and now it's not the time to throw with anything at each other, or talking bullshit, or whatever it could be. It's about staying together and watching what we can do better and then prepare for the next games. And yeah, lucky for us, there's a lot of games coming, and then I think that's good for us. We don't have to wait the two or three weeks. We already play in a week. But yeah, well, of course, we wanted more points."

On where he thinks the team can improve offensively:

"Yeah, I think especially the first half was good. I think we were dangerous, we played through the lines, we played one touch, we tried different things we didn't try as much in Houston, where we were more ball position and kept the ball. But I think especially tonight, I think first half, start of second half as well, we tried the things we have done for a year now. Yeah, still need the last touch, the last finish, that last pass, to make the difference on the last third, but I think in that perspective, I think we're going in the right direction. Now it's about us as a collective, as a team. We need to start getting some clean sheets."







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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