LA Galaxy Host Real Salt Lake on Sunday Night Soccer, Honor Club Legend Cobi Jones with Statue Unveiling

Published on April 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Following a twomatch road stretch, the LA Galaxy will return home to Dignity Health Sports Park to host Real Salt Lake on Sunday Night Soccer (Apple TV) on April 26 at 4 p.m. PT. In addition to the match, the club will hold a statue unveil ceremony honoring Galaxy legend Cobi Jones, beginning at 1 p.m. PT in Legends Plaza. Jones and MLS Commissioner Don Garber will also participate in a prematch media scrum in the Dignity Health Sports Park press box starting at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Fans are invited to attend the festivities in Legends Plaza at 1 p.m. on April 26 as the LA Galaxy unveil the Galaxy's third statue alongside David Beckham and Landon Donovan. To further underscore the significance of the occasion, the Galaxy have launched new, limited-edition merchandise to celebrate Cobi Jones, in collaboration with the club legend himself. The capsule collection includes a hoodie, crewneck sweatshirt, scarf, hat, and two Tshirts, honoring Jones' legacy and impact on the club. The collection is on sale now at the LA Galaxy Team Store.

Dignity Health Sports Park will debut Galaxy Pi, a new LAstyle pan pizza created in collaboration with PI LA and available at select concession stands, with the first 250 purchases receiving a custom silkscreened pizza box designed by iconic artist and activist Shepard Fairey. The LA-style pan pizza includes chorizo, roasted poblanos, corn, Oaxaca melting cheese, spiced tomato sauce, and umamified crust with a crispy cheese edge. For more information, please visit Matchday Guide: LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake | April 26, 2026.

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake

The LA Galaxy lead the all-time series against Real Salt Lake with a 26-20-15, including a 19-7-5 at home. In the most recent meetings between the sides, LA defeated RSL 2-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 31, 2025, with goals from Lucas Sanabria and Joseph Paintsil securing the victory for the blue, white, and gold. LA Galaxy legend Landon Donovan leads the series in goal contributions with 25 (13 goals, 12 assists).

LA Galaxy Recent Form

The LA Galaxy enter the match with a 465 record across all competitions during the 2026 season. Over their recent threematch road stretch in league play, LA earned a 2-1 victory at Austin FC and followed it with a 2-2 draw at FC Dallas, rallying from a twogoal deficit to secure a point. Lucas Sanabria pulled one back before Joseph Paintsil scored the equalizer in his first start since March 7.Earlier this week, the Galaxy's comeback effort fell short in a 2-1 loss to the Columbus Crew, with Gabriel Pec scoring his first league goal of the season and recording his 11th goal contribution across all competitions.

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake

2026 MLS Regular Season

Sunday, April 26, 2026 | 4 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 4:10 p.m. PST)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles, Calif.

Apple TV

Apple TV English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (PXP), Taylor Twellman (analyst), Jillian Sakovits (sideline reporter)

Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (PXP), Diego Valeri (analyst), Antonella Gonzalez (sideline reporter)

LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast | SiriusXM FC 157 | Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP)







Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2026

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