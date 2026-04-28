LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Galaxy will stay in LA this week to host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park, presented by Soonhari, with the match streaming live on Apple TV. The club will celebrate with a WWE Theme Night, highlighted by a WWE Championship Belt ticket pack, while also hosting Filipino Heritage Night with a special ticket offer, providing fans multiple ways to enhance their matchday experience. LA will also hold a hybrid media availability on Thursday, April 30 at approximately 11:15 a.m., as preparations continue for the weekend matchup.

WWE Theme Night - Saturday, May 2:

Add to the matchday experience at Dignity Health Sports Park as the LA Galaxy host WWE Theme Night, featuring the WWE Night Ticket Pack with match tickets and an exclusive, limited-edition LA Galaxy WWE Knit Scarf that brings true big-match energy to the stands. Fans will also have the chance to meet WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, a record 14-time Women's World Champion and one of the most celebrated performers in WWE history, during a special meet-and-greet from 6-7 p.m. Additionally, supporters can snap photos with a replica WWE Championship Belt in SoccerFest, making Saturday night a must-attend blend of soccer and sports entertainment.

Additional Matchday Programming - Saturday, May 2:

The club will also proudly celebrate Filipino Heritage Night during AAPI Heritage Month, honoring Filipino culture and community, with $5 from every ticket benefiting the Philippine Independence Day Foundation. While the Filipino Heritage scarf is sold out, the celebration continues with special in-stadium recognitions.

Young fans have the opportunity to be a part of Cozmo's Cadets with the Cozmo's Cadets Galactic Pack, available at the LA Galaxy Foundation Booth during SoccerFest or online for pickup at home matches, with proceeds benefiting the LA Galaxy Foundation. In addition, fans can take part in the Foundation's in-game auction by texting GALAXY to 76278 to bid on VeloCITY Kits signed by Maya Yoshida and Miki Yamane, with bidding opening at 3:30 p.m. PT on gameday and closing at the 75th minute. The LA Galaxy Team Store will also feature the new Cozmo Luchador T-Shirt, a must-have addition for any Galaxy collection.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.