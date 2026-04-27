Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. Tigres Uanl

Published on April 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Nashville SC vs. Tigres UANL

Concacaf Champions Cup (Semifinal Round, Leg One)

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

GEODIS Park

7:30 p.m. CT | 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, TUDN, ConcacafGO, OneSoccer

Tickets: Nashville.com/tickets and Ticketmaster

Here are five things to know for the first leg of Nashville SC and Tigres UANL's home and away Semifinal Round Concacaf Champions Cup series that will be decided on aggregate:

Nashville SC, which is one of only nine MLS teams to qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup two or more times in the past three years, is making its first-ever CCC Semifinal Round appearance.

The Boys in Gold, who haven't lost at GEODIS Park this season (5W-0L-2D in all competitions), are unbeaten all-time at home in the Champions Cup with a record of 2W-0L-3D while outscoring opponents 11-2.

During the 2026 Champions Cup, Nashville SC has outscored its opponents (Atlético Ottawa, Inter Miami CF, Club América) 9-1 while securing five clean sheets in six matches.

Brian Schwake, who didn't allow a goal during Nashville's Quarterfinal Round series win over Club América, is 8W-0L-3D with six shutouts in tournament play (CCC, U.S. Open Cup) as a Boy in Gold.

The winner of the Nashville vs. Tigres series will face the winner of the Toluca vs. LAFC series in the Champions Cup Final on Saturday, May 30.







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