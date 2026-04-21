Nashville SC Notes

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Eastern Conference leading Nashville Soccer Club will host Charlotte FC this Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park for Star Wars Night™ presented by Alliant Insurance Services.

The Boys in Gold have won their last two matches versus Charlotte FC, including the club's 2-1 victory at Bank of America Stadium April 11 and its 2-1 win last season at GEODIS Park.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

leads MLS' Eastern Conference and is third in the Supporters' Shield standings at 6W-1L-1D (19 points)

is unbeaten in 13 of its first 14 matches this season across all competitions for the first time in club history (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup)

is off to its best start in club history (6W-1L-1D MLS, 9W-1L-4D overall)

is unbeaten at home this season (3W-0L-0D MLS, 4W-0L-2D overall)

has scored 17 goals through its first eight MLS matches for the first time in club history

is outscoring opponents 17-4 in MLS and 26-5 across all competitions this season

is outscoring opponents 17-2 at GEODIS Park across all competitions this season

is tied for the third-most goals in MLS this season with 17 (most in East)

is tied for the second-fewest goals conceded in MLS this season with four (fewest in East)

has the third-best goal differential in MLS this season at +13 (best in East)

is 4W-3L-1D all-time vs. Charlotte FC

is unbeaten all-time at home vs. Charlotte (2W-0L-1D)

recorded its 50th MLS win (regular season + playoffs) vs. Charlotte on March 16, 2024

Josh Bauer recorded his first assist of the season during Nashville SC's 2-1 win at Charlotte on April 11

Cristian Espinoza

recorded his sixth and seventh MLS goal contributions of the season (one goal, one assist) during Nashville SC's 2-0 win at Atlanta United FC last Saturday, giving him 126 career goal contributions

leads Nashville SC with 10 goal contributions this season across all competitions (four goals, six assists)

is tied for the fourth-most assists (four) and goal contributions (seven) in MLS this season

has recorded goal contributions in back-to-back matches (one goal, two assists)

Dan Lovitz recorded his first assist of the season during Nashville SC's 2-1 win at Charlotte on April 11

Hany Mukhtar

earned MLS Team of the Matchday bench honors for his two-assist performance during Nashville SC's 2-0 win at Atlanta United FC last Saturday

is tied for the fourth-most assists (four) and fifth-most goal contributions (six) in MLS this season

has recorded goal contributions in three-straight matches (one goal, three assists)

leads the team with six goals and eight goal contributions in eight career matches versus Charlotte, including an assist during Nashville SC's 2-1 win on April 11

became the fifth-fastest player in MLS history to reach 50 career goals and 30 career assists with his brace during Nashville SC's 2-1 win at Charlotte on May 20, 2023

became the first player in club history to record double-digit goals in back-to-back seasons when he scored during Nashville SC's first ever match versus Charlotte on July 9, 2022

Alex Muyl has two career goal contributions (one goal, one assist) versus Charlotte, including his 30th career MLS regular season assist during Nashville SC's 2-1 win last season

Andy Najar

made his 200th career MLS regular season appearance during Nashville SC's 2-0 win at Atlanta United FC last Saturday

is tied for the third-most assists by a defender in MLS this season with two

Jeisson Palacios

recorded his second assist of the season during Nashville SC's 2-0 win at Atlanta United FC last Saturday

is tied for the third-most assists by a defender in MLS this season with two

Brian Schwake

is unbeaten in 18 of his first 19 starts in goal for Nashville SC at 14W-1L-4D

is tied for the third-most clean sheets in MLS this season with four (nine in 14 starts across all competitions)

has the third-lowest goals against average (GAA) in MLS this season at 0.50, which is tied for the second-best GAA in league history through eight career MLS matches

Sam Surridge

is tied for the second-most goals (seven) and the fourth-most goal contributions (seven) in MLS this season

is tied for the MLS lead in multi-goal games with three this season (two braces, one hat trick)

Eddi Tagseth scored his first career MLS and Nashville SC goal during Nashville's 2-1 win at Charlotte on April 11

Maxwell Woledzi earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors for his performance during Nashville SC's 2-0 win at Atlanta United FC last Saturday

Patrick Yazbek

is tied for the fifth-most assists in MLS this season with three

leads the team in career assists versus Charlotte with three

recorded his first goal and third assist of the season during Nashville SC's 2-1 win at Charlotte on April 11

has four goal contributions (one goal, three assists) in three career matches versus Charlotte, including multi-point games in back-to-back fixtures







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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