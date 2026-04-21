Whitecaps FC Surpass 23,000 Tickets Sold for Final Home Match Before FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Tuesday that more than 23,000 tickets have already been sold for Saturday's match against Colorado Rapids. This weekend will be the 19th straight MLS game that the club has welcomed a crowd of more than 20,000 fans to BC Place. For tickets, fans can go to ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps or whitecapsfc.com/tickets for all options.

Upgrade the matchday experience with a premium suite at whitecapsfc.com/tickets/premium With eight of their first nine MLS matches at BC Place this season, Whitecaps FC have got off to a dominant start in front of their home fans on both sides of the ball. The MLS Supporters' Shield leaders have shutout their opponents in five of seven home games, and recently became only the second team in MLS history to score 22 or more goals in their first eight matches.

Saturday's match will mark the 'Caps final home match at BC Place before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ break. Vancouver's next MLS home match will not come until August 1, a highly anticipated playoff rematch against Los Angeles FC.

Whitecaps FC single match tickets to the second half of the season will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT Following their return home in August against LAFC, Whitecaps FC will quickly turn their attention to Leagues Cup, a chance to add a major international trophy to the club's cabinet. The 'Caps will host home matches against Mexican opposition on Tuesday August 4 (included for season ticket members), and Friday, August 7, before playing at El Vulcan in Monterrey, Mexico against Tigres UNAL on Tuesday, August 11. This coming Sunday, April 26 marks 100 days until Leagues Cup, with ticket information for the tournament to be revealed in the coming weeks.

For the latest information on Whitecaps FC, stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.