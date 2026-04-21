Leagues Cup 2026 Tickets on Sale Today

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The club has announced that tickets for Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One matches at Providence Park are on sale today. The Portland Timbers are set to host LIGA MX sides Club Puebla (Aug. 6), Club América (Aug. 9), and Club Tijuana (Aug. 13) at Providence Park in the group-stage of the tournament. Presale tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. (Pacific) and tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon.

The Timbers are set to participate in the international tournament for a fourth-straight year, compiling a record of 5-3-1 in their three previous Leagues Cup campaigns. Across all competitions, Portland has faced LIGA MX teams 16 different times, with the latest matchup being a 1-1 draw with Club América on August 6, 2025, at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Timbers will face Club Puebla and Club Tijuana for the first time in club history.

Leagues Cup will award three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup - the competition's champion, runner-up, and third-place finisher. The Leagues Cup 2026 champion will earn a direct berth to the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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