New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 21, 2026

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution Academy's Under-18, Under-16, and Under-15 teams travel to Texas this week to compete in the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex tournament at Toyota Soccer Center from April 23-25. The Revolution will kick off group play on Thursday, as all three teams look to secure their berth in the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup.

MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate represents the final qualifying competition for the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup. Teams in each age group are split into groups of four and are seeded based on their performance in league matches from September 2025 to March 2026. The winner of each group will automatically clinch a spot in the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup.

The U-18s are set to face Barca Residency Academy, Vardar Soccer Club, and the Portland Timbers in Group P competition. Last Saturday at New York City FC, New England posted a dominant 5-0 shutout win, highlighted by forward Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) netting a brace and adding an assist. Between the pipes, goalkeepers Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) and Evan Johnson (2010 - Ada, Mich.) split time to preserve the U-18's fourth shutout of the season.

The U-16s, who have gone undefeated in 10 of their last 11 games, will compete in Group M action against PA Classics, Wake FC, and the Portland Timbers. Last weekend, the Revolution claimed a 3-1 win over NYCFC, headlined by a goal-and-assist performance from midfielder Logan Azar (2010 - Hudson, Mass.). Forwards Matthew Jean Baptiste (2010 - Montvale, N.J.) and Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) also got on the scoresheet to cap the Revolution's tallies.

The U-15s round out the New England sides competing in the tournament, facing Real Futbol Academy, Sockers FC Chicago, and the Portland Timbers in Group S. Last time out, the Revolution collected a 3-1 victory at NYCFC, with forward Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) distributing two assists, while Andrew Hsu (2011 - Boston, Mass.), Asher Bremser (2012 - Arlington, Mass.), and Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) all found the back of the net.

Click here for more information about the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex tournament. The U-14s and U-13s remain at the Revolution Training Center this weekend, hosting New York City FC on Saturday before welcoming FA Euro New York on Sunday. Visit the club's website to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. New York City FC U-19s

Saturday, April 18, 2026 - York College

New England Revolution 5, New York City FC 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Harley Kerr (Cristiano Carlos) 19'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Ivan Pokinboroda) 28'

NE - Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Unassisted) 45'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Ivan Pokinboroda) 70'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Daniel Dixon) 82'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth (Evan Johnson 80'); Aarin Prajapati, Harley Kerr, Sheridan McNish (Zayden Bediako 75'), Josh Macedo (Josh Poulson 75'); Edwin Flores (Daniel Dixon 46'), Levi Katsell, Ivan Pokinboroda (Alexander Glassman 70'); Cristiano Carlos (Simon Medina-Cardoza 70'), Grant Emerhi, Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Alex Bruner Louchnikov 46')

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. New York City FC U-17s

Saturday, April 18, 2026 - York College

New England Revolution 3, New York City FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NYC - 45'

NE - Logan Azar (Unassisted) 54'

NE - Matthew Jean Baptiste (Isaac Twumasi) 56'

NE - Lucas Pereira (Logan Azar) 63'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Ayden Gomes (Isaac Twumasi 51'), Kauan De Campos, Bayron Morales-Vega, Tobin Farmer (Braeden Anderson 65'); Frankie Caruso (Shifaq Fazl 84'), Logan Azar, Chris Scott (Jude Chisholm 84'); Matthew Jean Baptiste (Roman Woolfolk 84'), Lucas Pereira (Jesse Ebere 65'), Kaisei Korytoski

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. New York City FC U-16s

Saturday, April 18, 2026 - York College

New England Revolution 3, New York City FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE- Andrew Hsu (Musah Adamu) 16'

NE - Asher Bremser (Musah Adamu) 22'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Unassisted) 75'

NYC - 82'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown; Stefan Gorea (Thierry Maurer 75'), Vaughn Scholz (Dalu Nwazojie 45'), Asher Bremser, Hans Marten; Andrew Hsu (Langston Powell 60'), Kai Nielsen (Nico Escobar 85'), Shayne Dos Santos; Landon Ho Sang (Davi Pereira 60'), Arthur Bernardino, Musah Adamu (Boston Kahoalii 75')

Substitutes Not Used: Liam Abitbol







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