Red-Hot Real Salt Lake Remain Home Wednesday to Host Defending MLS Cup Champions Inter Miami CF

Published on April 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake (5-1-1, 16 points, t-3rd West / t-4th Shield MLS) remains in action at home this week, continuing its 2026 Major League Soccer campaign with the highly-anticipated kickoff against defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF (4-1-3, 15 points, 2nd East / 7th Shield MLS) at America First Field in Sandy (7:30p MT kickoff), available on Apple TV.

With a win Wednesday against global icon Lionel Messi and Miami, RSL would own five consecutive home wins to start the season for the first time in 22 years, while extending its active unbeaten streak to seven matches. The midweek Miami visit continues RSL's first three-game week of 2026, as the Club next travels to Carson, Calif., to face the LA Galaxy on Sunday, April 26 (5:00p MT kickoff) in Apple TV's featured Sunday Night Soccer contest. Limited tickets for each home game are available via www.RSL.com/tickets, while all RSL matches can be viewed via Apple TV.

Wednesday's RSL contest on Apple TV features Max Bretos and Brian Dunseth (ENG) on the call, as well as Sammy Sadovnik and Diego Valeri (SPN). Long-time RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran now in his 22nd RSL season as RSL's Spanish radio voice on KBMG Latino 106.3 FM.

This year's RSL start marks its best-ever in 22 seasons, with RSL amassing 16 points through its first seven matches (matching 2011), buoyed by a perfect 4-0-0 mark at home, including Saturday's 4-2 dismantling of visiting San Diego FC. The win extended RSL's home win streak to six games dating back to last fall, while the standing-room-only crowd at America First Field extended the Club's sellout streak to nine games and counting.

The four-goal first half against San Diego - which featured two goals in the first six minutes, including U.S. World Cup hopeful Diego Luna striking early for a second straight match - was RSL's first since June 1, 2024. Rookie striker Sergi Solans scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season to seize the Club's Golden Boot lead - the first-ever striker in RSL history to notch more than three goals in his first five starts - while Designated Player FW Morgan Guilavogui scored his debut MLS goal to give RSL the 4-1 halftime advantage. For their exquisite performances, both Luna and Solans were named to the MLSsoccer.com "Team of the Matchday" Best XI for Week 8 of the 2026 campaign.

During the first seven MLS matchdays of 2026, RSL has seen eight different players make their Club debuts, with MF Stijn Spierings and his March 14 heroics adding his name to a 235-player list that saw yet another RSL Academy product - MF Griffin Dillon - appearing for the final 45 minutes of the 3-2 road win at Atlanta on March 7. Newly-acquired Designated Player Morgan Guilavogui joined Uruguayan World Cup hopeful wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria and veteran DF Lukas Engel in making their RSL debuts in the 2-1 win over Seattle on Feb. 28, with the trio of RSL Academy men MF Luca Moisa and MF Zach Booth joining rookie FW Sergi Solans in donning the Claret-and-Cobalt crest for the first time in the Feb. 21 opening-day loss at Vancouver.

Sixth-year RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's side - which defeated Seattle 2-1 on Feb. 28 in this year's home opener - has now posted a 12-2-3 (W-L-T) home mark on the Wasatch Front since June 1, 2025 across MLS, Champions Cup and Leagues Cup matches. In 2024, RSL amassed a 12-3-4 (W-L-T) record at home, where the Club has traditionally enjoyed a fortress-like record of success, winning nearly 70% of games and averaging just under two points per game in parts of 18 seasons across all competitions in Sandy.

RSL's ability to rebound from the Vancouver loss to the Seattle win marked yet another "bounce-back" result for its record of resilience under Mastroeni. Since the former USMNT star and MLS veteran seized the Claret-and-Cobalt head coaching reins in August, 2021, RSL has dropped consecutive games just 18 times in 190 matches during the Mastroeni era, winning 32 and drawing 16 in games following a loss.

Scoring first again on Wednesday against Miami could be critical for RSL's success, as the 2025 campaign saw the Utah side win just once in come-from-behind fashion (July 26 at San Jose), as it did in the March 14 win over Austin FC. RSL scored first in 23 of its 40 games last year, while posting a 12W-6L-5T when drawing first blood against its opposition.

With the San Diego win Saturday, RSL has now recorded a 50W-10L-19T record when scoring first during the 190-game Mastroeni era, with all but one of 13 RSL victories last season coming when taking the 1-0 lead. Seven of the 10 losses under Mastroeni when taking the 1-0 lead since August, 2021, came during last year's 2025 campaign.

With another 2026 postseason berth this November, RSL would extend its West-best active playoff streak to six consecutive seasons (Orlando enters 2026 with six straight in the East), the Claret-and-Cobalt having advanced to the postseason in seven of the last eight seasons and 15 of the last 18 years, its near-perennial placement missing out only in the 2015, 2017 and 2020 campaigns.

Mastroeni welcomes two new coaches to his bench in 2026, with third-year assistant Anthony Pulis elevated and Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Real Monarchs assistant, 2024/25; former EPL / EFL player) and Fredric Brillant (former NYCFC player, former Utah Royals FC assistant) joining RSL. GK Coach Mirza Harambasic remains on staff along with lead Video Analyst Rob Rogers, the group looking to attain the heights of 2024, when RSL delivered its Club-best campaign of 59 points from 34 games and 65 goals scored.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 21, 2026

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