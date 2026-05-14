Real Salt Lake to Host 5th Annual Commanders Cup this Weekend

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today that it will be hosting its 5th Annual Commanders Cup soccer tournament, which will feature Utah's very own Hill Air Force Base alongside 15 other military bases, comprising 400 service members across the United States and Pacific Islands.

All matches for this year's iteration of Commanders Cup will take place at Real Salt Lake's world-class training facility, Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman, Utah.

The 2026 Commanders Cup will be held from May 15th to May 17th. Group play will be held on 15th and 16th, with each team competing in two matches on opening day. Sunday, May 17th, will feature both semi-final matches, along with the final scheduled for 3:00 pm MT.

Hill Air Force Base, located in Layton, Utah, will be in this year's Commanders Cup with its first game on Friday, May 15th at 8:00 am, with the second leg of the day scheduled for 3:00 pm MT. The Utah side will conclude its group stage on the 16th with kickoff scheduled for 10:45 am.

The Commanders Cup Final will be a FREE event featuring free hot dogs, hamburgers, and soda, courtesy of the Commanders Cup Sponsors, while supplies last.

Real Salt Lake looks to continue its winning ways after defeating Houston Dynamo 3-0 in its midweek match, shifting its focus to Saturday's match against Rocky Mountain Cup rival Colorado Rapids at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT with tickets available at https://www.rsl.com/tickets/.







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