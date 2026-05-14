Florida Blue Training Center to Host Scotland Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's Florida Blue Training Center continues hosting top teams from around the world, with the state-of-the-art facilities set to welcome Scotland's national team as they prepare for their first FIFA Club World Cup participation in 28 years.

Scotland will call the Florida Blue Training Center home from June 1 until June 5.

The European side, who will be making their ninth appearance at a World Cup,was drawn into Group C alongside Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti.

This adds to the series of international teams hosted by the Club's world class facilities - Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF Stadium and the Florida Blue Training Center. As Haiti prepares for its first World Cup appearance in 51 years, the Caribbean side will play in front of South Florida's passionate fútbol fan base, facing New Zealand on June 2 at Inter Miami CF Stadium before taking part in the first-ever friendly at Nu Stadium against Peru on June 5. The Turkish National Team will also play a friendly at Inter Miami CF Stadium in preparation for the World Cup against Venezuela on June 6.

Florida Blue Training Center continues to solidify its reputation as a premier destination for elite international teams, having previously welcomed the reigning World Cup champions Argentina, LaLiga's FC Barcelona, the U.S. Men's and Women's National Team, and several other global fútbol powerhouses.

The Florida Blue Training Center is a 50,000-square-foot complex featuring six natural grass fields and one turf field, designed to support both professional and youth players.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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