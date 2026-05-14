Inter Miami CF Secures Thrilling 3-5 Comeback Win at FC Cincinnati

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







CINCINNATI. Oh. - Inter Miami CF (7W-2L-4D, 25 points) secured another valuable three points on the road tonight with a thrilling 3-5 comeback win against FC Cincinnati. A brace by captain Leo Messi, as well as strikes from attackers Mateo Silvetti and Germán Berterame led the Club to victory at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

The win sees Inter Miami tie FC Cincinnati (2024) for the most points through the opening nine road games of an MLS regular season (22).

"They shined on a difficult field against a very tough opponent. It's extremely hard to play the way the players did tonight - what they showed was truly extraordinary. They went out there to give everything and show the world that great football is played here too" said head coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Inter Miami took the field with Dayne St. Clair in goal; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Luján, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón formed the back four; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; Messi, Luis Suárez, and Berterame led the team's attack.

Inter Miami pulled ahead in the 24th minute, with Messi capitalizing on a defensive mistake to score from inside the box and take his tally to 10 goals this regular season.

Kévin Denkey converted a penalty to equalize for the hosts right before the half in the 44th minute.

The second half started with Pavel Bucha giving Cincinnati the lead in the 49th minute.

Messi brought things back to level in the 55th minute, sending the ball to the back of the net with a first-time left footed effort from the center of the box after a precise delivery from De Paul from the right. The goal was Messi's 11th this regular season, while the assist was the sixth for De Paul this league campaign.

Evander scored to give Cincinnati the lead in the 64th minute.

Inter Miami's attacking unit was then clinical in the remaining minutes to turn the match on its head. Second-half substitute Mateo Silvetti tied the match at 3-3 in the 79th minute, with Messi finding the young attacker in space down the left end of the box, before he slotted the ball away at the bottom-right corner. The goal took Silvetti's tally to three this league campaign, while the assist was Messi's fifth.

Berterame restored Inter Miami's lead in the 84th minute, taking advantage of a loose ball following a free kick delivery into the box and striking from close range as he took his tally to four this regular season.

An own goal from goalkeeper Roman Caletano in the 89th minute after a shot from Messi that bounced off the right post rounded out the 3-5 comeback victory for Inter Miami in Cincinnati.

Next, Inter Miami returns home to South Florida to host the Portland Timbers this Sunday, May 17 at 6 p.m. ET when Feed Your Fandom presented by Publix takes over Nu Stadium. Limited tickets are still available HERE!

Scoring Summary:

CIN - Kévin Denkey (PK) 41', Pavel Bucha (Bryan Ramírez, Kévin Denkey) 49', Evander (Kévin Denkey, Ender Echenique) 64'

MIA - Leo Messi 24', Leo Messi (Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez) 55', Mateo Silvetti (Leo Messi, Rodrigo De Paul) 79', Germán Berterame 84'

Misconduct:

CIN - Obinna Nwobodo (Yellow Card) 76', Evander (Yellow Card) 90'+4

MIA - Ian Fray (Yellow Card) 38', Gonzalo Luján (Yellow Card) 40', Yannick Bright (Yellow Card) 77'

Lineups / Substitutions:

FC Cincinnati - GK Roman Celentano; D Kyle Smith, Matt Miazga (Andrei Chirila 73'), Miles Robinson (Nick Hagglund 73'); M Pavel Bucha (Tom Barlow 87'), Gerardo Valenzuela, Evander, Samuel Gidi (Ender Echenique 60' (Ayoub Lajhar 87')), Bryan Ramírez; F Kevin Denkey, Kenji Mboma Dem (Obinna Nwobodo 72')

Unused Substitutes - GK Evan Louro; M Tah Anunga; F Ayoub Jabbari

Inter Miami CF - GK Dayne St. Clair; D Ian Fray, Gonzalo Luján, Micael, Sergio Reguilón (Facundo Mura 65'); M Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; F Lionel Messi ©, Luis Suárez (Mateo Silvetti 76'), Germán Berterame

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Maximiliano Falcón, Cesar Abadia; M David Ruíz, David Ayala, Preston Plambeck; F Daniel Pinter

Details of the Game:

Date: May 13, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: TQL Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

CIN - 50.8%

MIA - 49.2%

Shots:

CIN - 10

MIA - 16

Saves:

CIN - 1

MIA - 0

Corners:

CIN - 1

MIA - 8

Fouls:

CIN - 19

MIA - 12







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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