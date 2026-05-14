Fernández Mercau Goal Lifts New York City FC

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC secured their second road win of the 2026 MLS season, with a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Charlotte FC. Nicolás Fernández Mercau's eighth-minute strike separated the sides at the Bank of America Stadium, as The Boys in Blue earned their second clean sheet triumph in four days, and third straight win in North Carolina, to climb to sixth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Match Recap

The clash saw the two sides lock horns for the second time in less than a month, with The Crown having emerged victorious from the Five Boroughs in mid-April.

Nico Cavallo and Keaton Parks were the only changes to the New York starting XI from that contest in Queens, as Pascal Jansen opted to field the same line-up that returned to winning ways with a 3-0 triumph over Columbus Crew on Sunday.

A bright start against the Crew had bore two early goals for Jansen's men, and it took just eight minutes for The Boys in Blue to break the deadlock at the Bank of America Stadium.

Calmly playing out from the back, New York progressed up the pitch to find Maxi Moralez in the middle of the park, and the midfield maestro clipped a delightful ball into the path of Agustín Ojeda.

Jinking back neatly, the Argentine moved the ball across the box to Hannes Wolf, and Sunday's hattrick hero laid off for Fernández Mercau to cut inside and drill a low effort through Charlotte shot-stopper Kristijan Kahlina for his ninth goal of the season.

The home side responded, looking to test the visitors' defense with a series of corners and crosses, but Jansen's men dealt well with the threat, limiting Dean Smith's side to one half-chance - a wayward David Schnegg volley from range - in the opening half hour.

Meanwhile, hungry for his fourth goal in four days, Wolf was denied the chance to double the lead just before the 30-minute mark. Pressing high, Fernández Mercau and Parks dispossessed Luca de la Torre in the final third, before playing the ball into Moralez. The playmaker slid an inch-perfect through ball to Wolf, who looked to round the goalkeeper - only for Kahlina to gather the ball in the nick of time.

Five minutes later, the hosts carved their first chance of note, as Matt Freese was called into action for the first time to claim Kerwin Vargas's low drive.

A stop-start first half, which saw five yellow cards branded, made it difficult for either side to gain a foothold in the game, but the away side perhaps should have headed into halftime with a two-goal lead, on a breakaway from a Crown corner.

The cross in was cleared to Kai Trewin just outside the top of the D, and spotting the opportunity to counter, the Australian released Ojeda. The Argentine winger raced clear from his own half but with only the 'keeper to beat, perhaps had too much time to think, and skewed his effort wide of the far post.

A minute later, New York were almost made to pay, but Freese produced a fine block to thwart Pep Biel, who looked to curl to the far post, having been slipped through by Wilfried Zaha - and the visitors led at the break.

In the knowledge a spirited second half showing had earned Charlotte a point from a two-goal deficit on Saturday, New York sought to control possession, patiently probing for the opportunity to unlock the Crown defense with precise, free-flowing offense.

A crucial Morrison Agyemang interception denied Wolf a one-on-one opportunity five minutes after the restart - clear-cut chances few and far between.

At the other end, Freese did well to punch a dangerous freekick clear shortly after the hour, before Vargas went in search of the spectacular, chesting down Trewin's half-clearance and volleying just over the bar.

Vargas was involved again as the home side had the ball in the net on 67' - but the goal was correctly ruled out by the offside flag. A well-worked short corner had sent the Colombian free at the byline - his cross converted by Idan Toklomati - but an organized New York backline had stepped out well as a unit, and the linesman raised his flag.

Heeding the warning, New York rallied, crafting their first chance of the second half down the left flank. Again the visitors built well from the back, turning defense into attack in the center circle with Parks and Fernández Mercau combining well. The ball was moved out to the wing with an overlapping run from Nico Cavallo, whose lofted delivery found Wolf - but the Austrian's strike flew the wrong side of the near post.

With just under 10 minutes of normal time to go, Jansen opted for a triple change, introducing fresh legs in Andrés Perea, Arnau Farnós, and Seymour Reid to try and see the game out.

As injury time approached, Freese had to be alert to collect a loose ball in the six-yard box with Agyemang lurking, but despite late Charlotte pressure, it would be the closest the hosts came to a leveler, as the New York defense held firm to preserve their clean sheet.

Wolf almost made sure of the points in the dying embers - only for Schnegg to divert the ball wide as the Austrian pulled the trigger - but one goal would be enough for The Boys in Blue to clinch another precious three points.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a Derby trip across the Hudson River to face the Red Bulls on Saturday, May 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET at the Sports Illustrated Stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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