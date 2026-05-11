New York City FC Rides Wolf Hat Trick over Columbus Crew

Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC roared back to winning ways with a superb 3-0 triumph over Columbus Crew. Hannes Wolf hit a hattrick in the Bronx to mark his return to action in style, while the hosts' defense held firm at Yankee Stadium with a fine clean sheet performance, to clinch the Club's first league victory since mid-March.

Match Recap

Sunday's clash saw two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup last eight opponents go head-to-head ten days before their Quarterfinal matchup - but with both sides eager to climb the Eastern Conference table, this weekend's MLS meeting held more immediate importance.

Pascal Jansen opted for three changes to the side that faced D.C. United last time out, as Wolf, Tayvon Gray (back from suspension), and Keaton Parks replaced Strahinja Tanasijevic, Aiden O'Neill, and Talles Magno.

New York signaled their intent from the very first minute, calling Crew shot-stopper Patrick Schulte into instant action, as Maxi Moralez headed Agustín Ojeda's floated delivery goalward - but the looping effort was comfortable for the Columbus 'keeper.

It did not take long for the hosts to break the deadlock however, as Jansen's men opened the scoring on 12 minutes with a quick burst forward. Lively throughout the opening 45, Ojeda latched onto Nicolás Fernández's through-ball down the right, and smartly cut back for Wolf, who clipped the perfect first-time finish past Schulte to note his comeback from injury with a goal.

Four minutes later, it was 2-0 - Wolf doubling the advantage and his personal tally with a brilliant quickfire brace. Again, the hosts found joy down the flank - this time, down the left - and again, Fernández was involved. Collecting Nico Cavallo's inch-perfect pass on the byline, the Argentine crossed for Wolf, who fired home his 20th New York goal - and fourth in two games against the Crew.

Wolf thought he'd struck a first-half hat-trick after just 26 minutes, slotting home Maxi Moralez's delicate clip forward - only to be denied by the offside flag. Moralez himself then bent a half-volley just over the crossbar, as the home side laid siege to the Columbus goal.

Fernández then came within inches of making it three - first racing onto Wolf's through-ball, after Kai Trewin had done well to win back possession, and drilling a low effort just wide of the far post, before then sliding in to try and meet Ojeda's teasing cross.

From the outset, New York quelled the Crew's offensive threat, holding the line well and limiting the visitors to hopeful shots from range. André Gomes had tried his luck with an ambitious attempt, but the effort had dragged harmlessly wide. That had been the visitors' brightest moment of the first period up until three minutes before the break, when Matt Freese thwarted Diego Rossi from Max Arfsten's cutback.

Desperate for a route back into the game, Henrik Rydström's Crew attacked with more purpose after the break - but the hosts' defense proved impenetrable, battling to block every effort. Arfsten perhaps should have done better with an attempt at the far post, but skewed his shot wide.

Eager to mark his 100th regular season appearance with a clean sheet, Freese then produced a superb stop to deny Rudy Camacho, palming away a powerful header, and the home side heeded the warning, and sought to seal the points.

Raul Gustavo went close, heading straight at Schulte after rising well to meet a corner - but Wolf would make it three to complete his hattrick on 66' with a glorious finish. Fernández kept the ball alive after Colorado could only clear Cavallo's cross to the edge of the box, and Wolf arrowed home for his treble, capping an excellent afternoon's work for the Austrian, who left the field on 85' to a standing ovation.

Ojeda could have made it four, racing clear through on goal - only to be thwarted with a last-ditch challenge by Sean Zawadzki - while Malachi Jones also stung the palms of Schulte in the dying embers, but little could dampen the spirits of the Boys in Blue on a brilliant afternoon in the Bronx.

The triumph snapped New York's seven-game winless league run in emphatic fashion, setting Jansen's men back on track ahead of a crunch four-game road stretch and upcoming Open Cup Quarterfinal.

At the conclusion of today's match, New York City FC currently sits seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 4-5-3 (W-L-D) record thus far in this MLS Regular Season.

The Club is 3-3-2 at home and 1-2-1 on the road.

All three of the team's home wins this season have come at Yankee Stadium.

New York City has scored 22 goals and conceded 18 through the first 12 matches of the MLS Regular Season.

Overall, the Club has a 9W-10L-7D record against the Crew, scoring 47 goals and conceding 42 goals.

At home against the Crew, New York City FC holds an 8-3-2 record, scoring 27 goals and conceding 14.

The following New York City FC players have recorded goal contributions against Columbus Crew:

Midfielder Maxi Moralez (0G, 7A), Midfielder Hannes Wolf (5G, 0A), Forward Agustín Ojeda (1G, 3A), Midfielder Nicolás Fernández Mercau (0G, 3A), Forward Alonso Martínez (1G, 1A), Forward Talles Magno (1G, 0A), Midfielder Keaton Parks (1G, 0A), Midfielder Aiden O'Neill (0G, 1A), Defender Tayvon Gray (0G, 1A).

In today's match, Hannes Wolf scored his first ever hat-trick for the Club across all competitions, and this is the first time he has scored three or more goals in a single match.

Wolf has recorded a total of six goal contributions for the Club this season (5G, 1A).

He ranks second on the team in goals scored for this season.

He has scored four goals at home this season: three times in today's match at Yankee Stadium, and once against St. Louis City SC on April 4, 2026, in a 1-1 draw at Citi Field.

¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹He scored once on the road against the Philadelphia Union in a 2-1 win on March 1, 2026.

Nicolás Fernández Mercau contributed to all three of Wolf's goals in tonight's match, providing the primary assist on two of the goals and providing a secondary assist on one.

These are his first three assists of this MLS Regular Season.

He is now in a tie for second in assists recorded for the Club this season with three. Agustín Ojeda and Aiden O'Neill also have three assists this season.

¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹Fernández Mercau also leads the squad with eight goals.

Nico Cavallo recorded his first ever goal contribution for the Club, recording an assist in today's match.

¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹Agustìn Ojeda recorded his third assist of the 2026 MLS Regular Season, which brings his goal contributions this season to six (3G, 3A).

¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹His six goal contributions this season marks his single-season high in goal contributions. What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a trip to Charlotte FC on Wednesday, May 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15PM ET at the Bank of America Stadium.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2026

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