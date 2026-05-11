Crew Suffer 0-3 Loss at New York City FC

Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew lost, 0-3, against New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 10.

Columbus owns a 10-9-1 all-time regular season record against NYCFC.

Today's match ended a nine-game scoring streak across all competitions for the Crew, having netted 19 goals in that span (12 in regular season; seven in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup) dating back to March 21.

The two sides will matchup again as the Crew host their Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals contest against New York City FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on Paramount+. The Crew advanced to the quarterfinals with 4-1 home win against USL League One side One Knoxville SC on April 29.

The Black & Gold travel to face Red Bull New York at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Wednesday, May 13 [7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew at Red Bull New York

MLS Regular Season

Wednesday, May 13 - 7:30 p.m. ET - Sports Illustrated Stadium (Harrison, NJ)

TV: Apple TV

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.