San Diego FC Earns Point on the Road in 1-1 Draw against Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field

Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) played to a 1-1 draw against Western Conference rival Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. Forward Marcus Ingvartsen scored in the first half, finding the net in the 18th minute. SDFC midfielders Aníbal Godoy and Onni Valakari combined to deliver the ball to Ingvartsen on a through ball on the right side of the field. Ingvartsen then buried a right footed shot past Seattle Sounders Goalkeeper Andrew Thomas.

In the second half, SDFC goalkeeper Duran Ferree would come up big to keep the score 1-0, stopping a left footed shot from Sounders Midfielder Danny Musovski in the 80th minute. Seattle would finally breakthrough in the same minute with a right footed goal from midfielder Danny Musovski, equalizing the match 1-1.

SDFC would have a final attempt to rescue three points in stoppage time (90' +5), SDFC would try to secure the win with a left footed shot from Anders Dreyer to be stopped by Seattle goalkeeper Andrew Thomas. On the ensuing rebound chance, Ingvartsen sent his attempt over the crossbar, ending the match in a 1-1 draw at Lumen Field.

Up next, SDFC (3-5-4, 13 pts.) returns to San Diego to face Austin FC on Wednesday, May 13 at Snapdragon Stadium, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. PT in another Western Conference matchup. It is the first of three-straight home matches ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer.

Goal Scoring Plays: SD- 0-1 - Marcus Ingvartsen (Onni Valakari, Aníbal Godoy), 18th minute: San Diego opened the scoring with an impressive team goal started by tonight's captain, Anibal Godoy. The Panamanian midfielder played a ball towards midfielder Onni Valakari in the center of the park. Valakari then played a through ball into the path of Ingvartsen behind the Seattle defense, who finished into the bottom left corner of the goal with his right foot. It's Ingvartsen's eighth goal of the season.

SEA -1-1 - Danny Musovski (Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnak), 80th minute: Musovski sent in a right-footed shot from inside the penalty area off a cross by Cristian Roldan into the box, beating Duran Ferree to tie the match.

Postgame Notes:

With tonight's 2-2 draw against Seattle Sounders, SDFC earned MLS Regular Season points for the second consecutive match. It was the Club's second tie in its last two matches.

SDFC now has a 3-5-4 2026 MLS Regular Season record with 13 points.

SDFC is 19-12-8 all-time against Western Conference teams in MLS Regular Season play.

SDFC now holds a 22-14-10 all-time MLS Regular Season record.

SDFC is now 1-1-1 all-time against Seattle Sounders in the regular season.

SDFC is 1-3-2 on the road in the 2026 MLS Regular Season.

SDFC completed 616 passes compared to Seattle's 516 tonight.

SDFC is now 5-7-4 across all competitions in 2026 (MLS Regular Season 3-5-4, Concacaf Champions Cup 2-2).

SDFC has gone without a win in its last 10 matches across all competitions. Its last win came against Deportivo Toluca F.C. (March 11) in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

SDFC has now earned points in its last two MLS Regular Season matches.

Forward Marcus Ingvartsen scored his eighth goal of the MLS season tonight in the 18th minute of play. He now has 11 goals for the Club across all competitions.

Ingvartsen's goal is goals number 106 in Club history.

Ingvartsen has scored four goals in the last five MLS matches.

Onni Valakari recorded his 3rd assist of the season during Ingvartsen's goal. Valakari has six goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists) in MLS play this season.

Aníbal Godoy also earned his first assist of the season on Ingvartsen's scoring play. It was his third assist overall with SDFC.

Winger David Vazquez made his sixth start this season, making his 22nd career appearance with SDFC across all competitions.

Onni Valakari and Dreyer are the only players to play in all 46 of SDFC's Regular Season and five post-season matches for a total of 51 MLS career appearances each.

Goalkeeper Duran Ferree returned to the Starting XI tonight.

Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson appeared in the 20-man roster tonight after being signed by the club earlier this week.

Defender Kieran Sargeant made his fourth appearance this season when he came on as a substitute for Luca Bombino in the 87th minute.

Midfielder Alejandro Alvarado made his third appearance for SDFC this season. He had missed most of the 2025 season due to injury.

Match Information

2026 MLS Regular Season

San Diego FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Saturday - Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

Scoring Summary:

SD (1-0) - Marcus Ingvartsen (Assisted by Onni Valakari, Aníbal Godoy, 18')

SEA (1-1) - Danny Musovski (Assisted by Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnak, 80')

Misconduct Summary:

SEA - Jesus Ferreira (caution, 51')

SEA - Snyder Brunell (caution, 56')

SEA - Cristian Roldan (caution, 57')

SD - Alex Mighten (caution, 75')

SD - Oscar Verhoeven (caution, 78')

Lineups:

SAN DIEGO FC: GK Duran Ferree; D Luca Bombino (D Kieran Sargeant, 87'), D Manu Duah, D Christopher McVey, D Oscar Verhoeven; M Onni Valakari, M David Vazquez (M Alejandro Alvarado Jr., 87'), M Aníbal Godoy C-; F Amahl Pellegrino (F Alex Mighten, 74'), F Marcus Ingvartsen, F Anders Dreyer

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jacob Jackson, D Ian Pilcher, D Wilson Eisner, M Pedro Soma, F Bryan Zamblé, F Anisse Saidi

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 3

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC: GK Andrew Thomas; D Nouhou (D Antino Lopez, 65'), D Alex Roldan, D Jackson Ragen, D Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (M Peter Kingston, 63'); M Cristian Roldan -C-, M Snyder Brunell (F Danny Musovski, 63'), M Paul Rothrock, M Albert Rusnak, M Jesus Ferreira; F Jordan Morris

Substitutes Not Used: GK Stefan Frei, D Hassani Dotson, D Kim Kee-hee, M Paul Arriola, F Osaze De Rosario, F Sebastian Gomez

TOTAL SHOTS: 27; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES 2; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 4

Referee: Armando Villarreal

Assistant Referees: Adam Garner, Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: Claudiu Badea

Weather: 65-degrees, Cloudy

Attendance: 31,528

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

SDFC HEAD COACH MIKEY VARAS

Opening remarks about the match:

"I don't think it's despite the result, because at the end of day, we get a point away at Lumen Field against a top Seattle Sounders team. So, for me, it's a point well earned. I think Manu [Duah] had a really good game, showed a lot of quality, against I can say very tough player who's been a national team who has been on World Cup squads in Jordan [Morris]. Overall we did really good. I think we started a little bit slow. The field is a new grass field in there, and we had trouble kind of getting the feel for the passing and receiving. So, you saw we started a little bit slow, but as soon as we gained a footing of that, I think we played a really, really good first half. Second half, we had ups and downs. We had to suffer certain moments, and at the end of the day, like we're in this situation where even when we play well, we're not able to get the three points. And today, this is just another example where I think the guys do really good, and the referees let us down. It's as clear as day, offside that leads to a corner that leads to a goal, and we need them to help us a little bit right now to just not make such critical errors. Same thing last week with the foul on Son, RSL corner kick that was offside also, and I think these are moments when you're trying to get changing the momentum and they're not helping you. And I'm not saying helping in terms of making calls for us, just making the right calls. It can be quite frustrating. At the same time, that's outside of our control, we also know that they're trying their best, and it's just kind of going against us at the moment. So, what we'll focus on. What I told the boys is, is you can see that as clearly offside, our guys working our principle of holding that line perfectly, making it a clear offside. And I told them that we need to do that 100 out of 100 times, and hopefully more often than not or all the time. For the rest of season, we'll get the right call in that situation. But I'm really proud of the group."

On Marcus Ingvartsen's recent performances:

"I think he's gaining rhythm in every single game, and he's really stepping up in these recent games in terms of getting us goals. You know, we're creating a lot of dangerous situations, but they're not finalizing in really, really clear chances, like they did last year. And that's something that we're working on all the time in training, and it's just a little bit of a feeling, once that to spark, you just need that spark, and then the guys will catch fire. But he's really helping us, at the moment, find ways to score goals in the meantime."

On Conceding a late goal tonight:

"You play a top team, you're going to concede some chances. The referee gives a corner kick when it's clearly offside and they score. What are you going to do? This one is not on the boys, in my opinion."

On what the team can take from this match onto facing Austin FC:

"We're building momentum. We're building momentum, we need to take all the things that we're doing. We're doing well in terms of playing with more tempo, consistent intensity, getting good pressure on the ball. I think our pressing has been really good. We're starting to protect the space and behind better. We're managing better the transition, so you don't see as many big transitions conceded. And now it's just about going there with that feeling that we can put it together for 90 plus, however many minutes, and that will be our intention. Our intention will be to make sure we have a quick turnaround mindset right now where we take the positives from this game, we reflect on a few little details that we could do better, but most importantly that we arrive ready to compete."``

SDFC FORWARD MARCUS INGVARTSEN On getting a point on the road in a difficult place to play like Seattle:

"Yeah, I think we once again play, especially, a really good first half. Playing our game, getting in front early, looking as ourselves. So, a very good first half. I think we drop a little bit second half, didn't take as good care of the ball as we did in the first half, was still like decent overall game. We could and should have scored at least one more, and then it's very frustrating leaving here with just a point, but also finally starting to overall look like ourselves, keeping them away from a lot of chances. Critical call that, their goal and so on. So, it's, yeah, it's for sure progress once again."

On his personal form, scoring his third goal in two matches:

"It's nice to get on the scoresheet one more time. I feel like I could have scored another one. Hit on the post and a big chance at the end. So again, also a little bit frustrating by not getting that second one, but I feel good and I feel confident, and it's nice to be able to help the team with goals and good performances. So, hopefully can keep that going for the last three games."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2026

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