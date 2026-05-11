Houston Dynamo FC Thrash LAFC 4-1 on the Road to Earn Sixth Win in Last Seven Matches

Published on May 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Houston Dynamo FC earned a decisive 4-1 road victory over LAFC at BMO Stadium on Sunday night. The match was highlighted by a Jack McGlynn brace, which helped secure Houston's sixth victory in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Notably, tonight's result marks Houston's fifth victory in their last eight regular season meetings with LAFC (including two draws), outscoring their Western Conference foes 12-5 during that stretch.

Additionally, forward Aliyu Ibrahim made his 100th Dynamo appearance in all competitions after coming onto the pitch in the 87th minute.

McGlynn blasted home a terrific goal from range to start the scoring in the 25th minute, as Houston streaked down the left side of the pitch in transition. Attacker Guilherme got the move started from deep, threading a line-breaking pass to forward Lawrence Ennali on the left side. Ennali sped past the defense before finding McGlynn just outside the LAFC box. McGlynn swung his preferred left foot through the ball on the first touch and found the top corner past LAFC keeper Hugo Lloris for a 1-0 Dynamo advantage, marking each player's first goal and assist of the season, respectively.

Houston would double the advantage off a set piece eight minutes later when Guilherme fired from just outside the LAFC box. While his shot was blocked, the Brazilian did not give up on the play, crashing to the deflection and earning a set piece just a yard outside the area. Houston's number 20 fired the ensuing free kick low, and a deflection skipped past Lloris for a second Dynamo score in just over half an hour of play. The score marked the Brazilian's team-leading sixth goal of the season and 10th goal contribution.

McGlynn nearly got his brace just before the halftime break - this one on a shot that was a near mirror image of his first goal. Ennali dragged a pass back to the top of the left side of the LAFC box, and McGlynn once again fired first-time on the left foot. This shot, though, met the outside of the goalpost and careened harmlessly out for a goal kick.

LAFC would pull one back on the stroke of halftime. Against the run of play, a low cross was bundled across the line to halve the Dynamo advantage.

Houston extended its lead again early in the second half, when McGlynn found attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz running into the right side of the box in the 55th minute. The Polish international's initial shot was saved by Lloris, but Bogusz followed up his own rebound to guide the ball into the bottom left corner of the net to score against his former team and net his second goal of the season.

Four minutes later, McGlynn's left foot struck again when Ennali laid another ball off to the U.S. Men's National Team midfielder in the box, who curled his foot around the ball to send it inside the far post for his second goal of the night.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made an impressive diving save in the 71st minute, when Ryan Porteous managed a powerful shot from distance. The veteran shot stopper totaled five saves on the night.

Bond stepped up again in the 81st minute, making a quick-reaction save down low to his left after 19 created some space in the box and fired a powerful shot from close range.

Houston will stay out on the road to face Real Salt Lake for a midweek match on Wednesday, May 13, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the action live via Apple TV.

---

LAFC (6-3-3, 21 pts.) 1-4 Houston Dynamo FC (6-5-0, 18 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 11

BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, California

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

LAFC 1 0 1

Houston Dynamo FC 2 2 4

HOU: Jack McGlynn 1 (Lawrence Ennali 1) 25'

HOU: Guilherme 6 (unassisted) 34'

LAFC: Nathan Ordaz 2 (Jacob Shaffelburg 2) 45'

HOU: Mateusz Bogusz 2 (unassisted) 51'

HOU: Jack McGlynn 2 (Lawrence Ennali 2) 55'

LAFC: Hugo Lloris (C); Eddie Segura, Ryan Porteous, Nkosi Tafari, Sergi Palencia (Ryan Raposo 43'); Stephen Eustaquio (Timothy Tillman 59'), Mark Delgado (Mathieu Choiniere 59'), Jacob Shaffelburg (Tyler Boyd 59'), Heung-Min Son, David Martinez; Nathan Ordaz (Jeremy Ebobisse 78')

Unused substitutes: Thomas Hasal, Ryan Hollingshead, Artem Smoliakov, Aaron Long

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Lawrence Ennali, Agustin Resch, Antônio Carlos, Felipe Andrade; Artur (C), Diadié Samassékou (Héctor Herrera 82'), Jack McGlynn (Agustín Bouzat 76'), Mateusz Bogusz (Duane Holmes 87'), Guilherme (Aliyu Ibrahim 87'); Ezequiel Ponce (Ondøej Lingr 87')

Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Sam Vines, Nick Markanich, Franco Negri

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Guilherme (caution; foul) 27'

HOU: Jack McGlynn (caution; foul) 45'+4'

LAFC: David Martinez (caution; foul) 79'

LAFC: Tyler Boyd (caution; foul) 86'

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 88'

LAFC: Ryan Raposo (caution; foul) 90+3'

LAFC: Nkosi Tafari (caution; foul) 90+4'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant: Lyes Arfa

Assistant: Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Abdou Ndiaye

VAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 72 degrees, clear skies







Major League Soccer Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.