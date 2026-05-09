Houston Dynamo FC Travel West for a Primetime Sunday Night Matchup at LAFC

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travel west to face LAFC in a primetime Western Conference matchup on Sunday, May 10, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at BMO Stadium. Fans can watch the action live on Apple TV.

In their last seven matches versus LAFC, the Dynamo have won four and drawn one, outscoring their Western Conference foes 8-4 and holding Los Angeles to five scoreless performances as Houston aims to continue closing the tight gap in the all-time regular season series.

In all competitions, the Dynamo have won five of their last six matches this year, including MLS and U.S. Open Cup play.

Most recently, the Dynamo earned a 1-0 home victory over the Colorado Rapids in MLS play, as forward Lawrence Ennali's 72nd minute screamer from distance was the difference, earning him MLS Team of the Matchday honors. Dynamo goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made two key saves in earning his third clean sheet of the season. Defensively, Houston held the Rapids to just two shots on goal on the evening, despite Colorado having scored the third-most goals in Major League Soccer to this point in the season.

The Dynamo currently sit inside the playoff line in eighth in the Western Conference with 15 points and a 5-5-0 (WLD) record.

Houston also earned a place in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals with a recent 2-1 comeback victory over USL Championship side Louisville City FC. The match was highlighted by an 89th minute equalizer from defender Erik Sviatchenko, an extra time winner from forward Ezequiel Ponce and two assists from midfielder Héctor Herrera. Notably, Sviatchenko and Herrera were both named to the U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round. Additionally, the last time the Dynamo advanced to the Quarterfinals, they went on to lift the trophy in 2023.

In the knockout competition, Houston will next travel to face fellow MLS side St. Louis CITY SC in the Quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 19, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live via Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network. If Houston advances, the Dynamo would face either the San Jose Earthquakes (at home) or Colorado Rapids (on the road) in mid-September.

The Dynamohavewon two U.S Open Cup titles in Club history, with their most recent triumph coming in 2023, when theydefeated Inter Miami CF 2-1. The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after winning back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup, which the Dynamo earned with a3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Unionin Houston.

LAFC currently sit third in the Western Conference with 21 points and a 6-2-3 (WLD) record. They are most recently coming off a 4-0 road defeat to Liga MX side Deportivo Toluca F.C. in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal, falling 5-2 on aggregate. In MLS play last weekend, Los Angeles drew 2-2 on the road with California rivals San Diego FC, with Denis Bouanga finding the back of the net and Ryan Hollingshead scoring the equalizer.

Dynamo attacker Guilherme leads the team with nine goal contributions this season, including five goals and four assists. Ennali is tied for third in MLS in one-on-ones with 11, winning eight for a 72.7 percent success rate, while being tied for fourth-fastest top speed this season at 35.96 kilometers per hour.

LAFC's roster features South Korean National Team captain Son Heung-Min, French World Cup winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and Bouanga. So far in 2026, Bouanga has recorded five goals and four assists in 11 appearances, Son has tallied eight assists in nine appearances and Lloris has recorded eight clean sheets in 10 matches.

Houston has a former LAFC player on their roster in attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, who was signed by the Dynamo ahead of this season. The Polish international attacker spent two seasons in Los Angeles, including a breakout year in 2024, netting a career-high 20 goals in all competitions and playing a key role clinching the team's first-ever U.S. Open Cup title.

Houston will stay out on the road to face Real Salt Lake for a midweek match on Wednesday, May 13, with kickoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the action live via Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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