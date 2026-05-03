Houston Dynamo FC Earn Shutout Victory over Colorado for Fifth Win in Last Six Matches

Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC earned a 1-0 victory over Colorado Rapids on Saturday night, as forward Lawrence Ennali 's 72nd minute screamer from distance was the difference as the Dynamo won for the fifth time in their last six matches in all competitions.

Dynamo goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made two key saves in earning his third clean sheet of the season. Defensively, Houston held the Rapids to just two shots on goal on the evening, despite Colorado having scored the third-most goals in Major League Soccer to this point in the season.

The Dynamo broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute with a spectacular long-range shot from Ennali. The German attacker brought the ball down outside the box after a Colorado clearance and put up a right-footed shot from 30-yards out for his third goal of the season.

Houston had their first shot on target in the 20th minute when a Dynamo corner cleared by Colorado's backline landed at the feet of midfielder Jack McGlynn, who then fired a long-range shot that found the hands of goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

The Dynamo had a dangerous chance four minutes later after Ennali received a pass from attacker Guilherme on the left flank. After cutting back to his right foot, the forward found attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz in the box, who then played a ball to midfielder Diadié Samassékou outside the box for a right-footed shot that forced a diving save from Steffen.

Notably, the visiting team was held to zero shots in the first half, while the Dynamo recorded three, with two of them being on target.

Bond was called into action in the 51st minute, reacting quickly to deny a header from Dante Sealy inside the box. The reaction save kept the score even and allowed Houston to maintain momentum.

Another Houston scoring opportunity came in the 53rd minute when Ennali played a quick pass to forward Ezequiel Ponce in the middle of the box after pulling the visiting goalkeeper out of his line. However, the Argentinean striker's shot was blocked by a Colorado defender.

Bogusz almost put himself on scoresheet in the 55th minute after McGlynn found him running towards the box, where he fired a right-footed shot that was saved by Steffen.

The Dynamo continue MLS play with a Sunday Night Soccer matchup versus LAFC on May 10, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at BMO Stadium. Fans can watch the action live via Apple TV.

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Houston Dynamo FC (5-0-5, 15 pts.) 1-0 Colorado Rapids (4-1-6, 13 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 10

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 18,889

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC

0 1 1

Colorado Rapids

0 0 0

HOU: Lawrence Ennali 3 (unnassisted) 72'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Lawrence Ennali, Antônio Carlos, Agustin Resch, Felipe Andrade; Artur (C) (Héctor Herrera 63'), Diadié Samassékou, Jack McGlynn (Agustín Bouzat 63'), Mateusz Bogusz, Guilherme (Aliyu Ibrahim (90+1'); Ezequiel Ponce (Ondøej Lingr 83')

Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Duane Holmes, Nick Markanich, Franco Negri, Vinicius Silva

Colorado Rapids: Zack Steffen (C); Miguel Navarro (Mamadou Billo Diop 81'), Rob Holding (Noah Cobb 33'), Lucas Herrington, Kosi Thompson; Hamzat Ojediran, Alexis Manyoma (Georgi Minoungou 57'), Josh Atencio (Paxten Aaronson 39'); Darren Yapi (Jackson Travis 81'), Rafael Navarro, Dante Sealy (Kimani Stewart-Baynes 81')

Unused substitutes: Keegan Rosenberry, Reggie Cannon,, Nico Defreitas-Hansen

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 31'

COL: Hamzat Ojediran (caution; foul) 43'

COL: Alexis Manyoma (caution; foul) 47'

HOU: Mateusz Bogusz (caution; foul) 56'

HOU: Lawrence Ennali (caution; foul) 63'

COL: Darren Yapi (caution; foul) 66'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant: Jeremy Hanson

Assistant: Matt Trotter

Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira II

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Weather: 73 degrees, clear







Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026

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