Houston Dynamo FC Earn Shutout Victory over Colorado for Fifth Win in Last Six Matches
Published on May 2, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC earned a 1-0 victory over Colorado Rapids on Saturday night, as forward Lawrence Ennali 's 72nd minute screamer from distance was the difference as the Dynamo won for the fifth time in their last six matches in all competitions.
Dynamo goalkeeper Jonathan Bond made two key saves in earning his third clean sheet of the season. Defensively, Houston held the Rapids to just two shots on goal on the evening, despite Colorado having scored the third-most goals in Major League Soccer to this point in the season.
The Dynamo broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute with a spectacular long-range shot from Ennali. The German attacker brought the ball down outside the box after a Colorado clearance and put up a right-footed shot from 30-yards out for his third goal of the season.
Houston had their first shot on target in the 20th minute when a Dynamo corner cleared by Colorado's backline landed at the feet of midfielder Jack McGlynn, who then fired a long-range shot that found the hands of goalkeeper Zack Steffen.
The Dynamo had a dangerous chance four minutes later after Ennali received a pass from attacker Guilherme on the left flank. After cutting back to his right foot, the forward found attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz in the box, who then played a ball to midfielder Diadié Samassékou outside the box for a right-footed shot that forced a diving save from Steffen.
Notably, the visiting team was held to zero shots in the first half, while the Dynamo recorded three, with two of them being on target.
Bond was called into action in the 51st minute, reacting quickly to deny a header from Dante Sealy inside the box. The reaction save kept the score even and allowed Houston to maintain momentum.
Another Houston scoring opportunity came in the 53rd minute when Ennali played a quick pass to forward Ezequiel Ponce in the middle of the box after pulling the visiting goalkeeper out of his line. However, the Argentinean striker's shot was blocked by a Colorado defender.
Bogusz almost put himself on scoresheet in the 55th minute after McGlynn found him running towards the box, where he fired a right-footed shot that was saved by Steffen.
The Dynamo continue MLS play with a Sunday Night Soccer matchup versus LAFC on May 10, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at BMO Stadium. Fans can watch the action live via Apple TV.
---
Houston Dynamo FC (5-0-5, 15 pts.) 1-0 Colorado Rapids (4-1-6, 13 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 10
Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas
Attendance: 18,889
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM
1H 2H FT
Houston Dynamo FC
0 1 1
Colorado Rapids
0 0 0
HOU: Lawrence Ennali 3 (unnassisted) 72'
Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Lawrence Ennali, Antônio Carlos, Agustin Resch, Felipe Andrade; Artur (C) (Héctor Herrera 63'), Diadié Samassékou, Jack McGlynn (Agustín Bouzat 63'), Mateusz Bogusz, Guilherme (Aliyu Ibrahim (90+1'); Ezequiel Ponce (Ondøej Lingr 83')
Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Duane Holmes, Nick Markanich, Franco Negri, Vinicius Silva
Colorado Rapids: Zack Steffen (C); Miguel Navarro (Mamadou Billo Diop 81'), Rob Holding (Noah Cobb 33'), Lucas Herrington, Kosi Thompson; Hamzat Ojediran, Alexis Manyoma (Georgi Minoungou 57'), Josh Atencio (Paxten Aaronson 39'); Darren Yapi (Jackson Travis 81'), Rafael Navarro, Dante Sealy (Kimani Stewart-Baynes 81')
Unused substitutes: Keegan Rosenberry, Reggie Cannon,, Nico Defreitas-Hansen
DISCIPLINE:
HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 31'
COL: Hamzat Ojediran (caution; foul) 43'
COL: Alexis Manyoma (caution; foul) 47'
HOU: Mateusz Bogusz (caution; foul) 56'
HOU: Lawrence Ennali (caution; foul) 63'
COL: Darren Yapi (caution; foul) 66'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistant: Jeremy Hanson
Assistant: Matt Trotter
Fourth Official: Marcos DeOliveira II
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
Weather: 73 degrees, clear
Major League Soccer Stories from May 2, 2026
- Cuypers Scores Twice for Third Straight Match in Loss against FC Cincinnati - Chicago Fire FC
- Evander's First Career Hat Trick Earns FC Cincinnati 3-2 Win against Chicago Fire FC - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Falls against Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
- Union and Nashville SC Battle to Stalemate in Scoreless Draw - Philadelphia Union
- Rapids Fall on the Road to Houston, 1-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Martín Ojeda's Hat Trick Leads Orlando City SC to 4-3 Road Win over Inter Miami CF - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Shutout Victory over Colorado for Fifth Win in Last Six Matches - Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Match Best-Ever Home Start with 1-0 Win over Charlotte FC - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Defeats CF Montréal, 3-1 - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF Falls against Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Earns Scoreless Road Draw at Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- FC Dallas Earns 2-0 Road Victory at Red Bull New York - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Extends Road Winning Streak to Four Matches - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Dominate Portland 2-0 to Earn First Clean Sheet of 2026 - Real Salt Lake
- Timbers Suffer 2-0 Road Result against Real Salt Lake - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Vinicius Rodrigues Da Silva to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sporting KC Rallies for 1-1 Draw against Seattle - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Earns Road Point in 1-1 Draw with Sporting Kansas City - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Preston Plambeck and Daniel Sumalla on Short-Term Agreements from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes extend unbeaten streak to seven league games and tie MLS record for longest unbeaten road streak to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Add Ayoub Lajhar to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Quakes going for MLS record of six consecutive road wins to start season - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Shutout Victory over Colorado for Fifth Win in Last Six Matches
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Defender Vinicius Rodrigues Da Silva to Short-Term Loan
- MATCH Preview: Houston Dynamo FC Host the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference Matchup
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 19
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Louisville City FC in 2026 U.S. Open Cup in Round of 16 on Wednesday