Voting Kicks off Today for 2026 MLS All-Star Game

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Major League Soccer today kicked off the All-Star voting process for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C., which includes participation by fans, players and media.

The best talent in North America will take center stage in the Queen City, as the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.

The 2026 MLS All-Star game will be broadcast live on MLS on Apple TV in English, Spanish and French.

Fan voting is now open and closes at 11:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 21. Houston Dynamo FC fans can vote HERE, and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

Additionally, every first-team player from each of the 30 MLS clubs will receive a unique link to vote for their peers. Approximately 500 members of the media who regularly cover MLS will also make their selections to represent MLS.

The list of Dynamo players eligible for the fan voting process includes:

Felipe Andrade (left back)

Mateusz Bogusz (attacking midfielder)

Jonathan Bond (goalkeeper)

Agustin Bouzat (defensive midfielder)

Antônio Carlos (center back)

Lawrence Ennali (right back)

Guilherme (attacking midfielder)

Héctor Herrera (defensive midfielder)

Duane Holmes (attacking midfielder)

Aliyu Ibrahim (attacking midfielder)

Ondøej Lingr (forward)

Jack McGlynn (attacking midfielder)

Ezequiel Ponce (forward)

Agustin Resch (center back)

Diadié Samassékou (defensive midfielder)

Erik Sviatchenko (center back)

Several Dynamo players have had standout performances to start the 2026 campaign.

Attacker Guilherme leads the team with 11 goal contributions, including six goals and five assists. In Houston's opening match, the Brazilian recorded a brace to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Chicago Fire FC, becoming just the third Dynamo player in Club history to score multiple goals in his debut and the first since 2020. Guilherme earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors for Matchday 1, Matchday 4 and Matchday 5.

Forward Lawrence Ennali continues to provide support on both ends of the pitch, contributing three goals and two assists, including scoring an absolute screamer to help Houston secure a 1-0 home victory in early May, earning him MLS Team of the Matchday honors.

After dealing with an injury earlier this season, U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Jack McGlynn's magical left foot is heating up, recording a brace and special long-range goal of his own in a 4-1 road victory over LAFC on May 10, also earning him MLS Team of the Matchday honors.

Former Dynamo captain and Mexican international legend Héctor Herrera also re-signed with the team for the 2026 campaign and has provided invaluable leadership both on and off the pitch, while scoring one goal and recording two assists. Herrera earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors for Matchday 8 after his goal helped Houston secure a 1-0 road victory over Orlando City SC.

Additional Dynamo players to earn MLS Team of the matchday honors include attacking midfielder Mateusz Bogusz (Matchday 4) and Aliyu Ibrahim (Matchday 9)

Voting Breakdown

Of the 26 MLS players to be selected for the MLS All-Star Game, the breakdown is as follows:

11 players will be determined by a vote of MLS fans, players, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.

13 players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith of the host club, Charlotte FC.

Two players will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

As part of the voting process, MLS reviewed participation metrics from the current season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-3-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top players from each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars.

Ballot Qualification

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of his club's regular season matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 13, following Matchday 12. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith or Commissioner Garber.

Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

MLS on Apple TV

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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