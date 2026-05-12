Houston Dynamo FC Look to Secure Six-Point Road Trip with Midweek Match at Real Salt Lake

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC wrap up a two-match road stretch on Wednesday, May 13, traveling to face Real Salt Lake at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the action live on Apple TV.

Wednesday's fixture marks the 12th matchup between the two sides in all competitions since the start of 2023 and the 42nd all-time MLS regular season meeting. Houston has a 6-4-1 (WLD) record in all competitions versus Salt Lake under head coach Ben Olsen, including MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup play.

One lineup note for Wednesday is that defender Felipe Andrade will miss the match due to yellow card accumulation.

The Dynamo currently sit inside the playoff line in eighth in the Western Conference with 18 points and a 6-5-0 (WLD) record.

The Dynamo will look to secure a six-point road trip out west after defeating LAFC 4-1 at BMO Stadium on Sunday night, earning their sixth victory in the last seven matches in all competitions. The match was highlighted by a brace from U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Jack McGlynn, whose performance earned him MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday honors for Matchday 12. Attacker Guilherme and former LAFC star Mateusz Bogusz each also found the back of the net. Notably, tonight's result marks Houston's fifth victory in their last eight regular season meetings with LAFC (including two draws), outscoring their Western Conference foes 12-5 during that stretch. Additionally, forward Aliyu Ibrahim made his 100th Dynamo appearance in all competitions after coming onto the pitch in the 87th minute.

Guilherme leads the Dynamo attack with 11 goal contributions this season, including six goals and five assists. Forward Lawrence Ennali sits fourth in MLS in one-on-ones with 11, winning eight for a 72.7 percent success rate, while being tied for fifth-fastest top speed this season at 35.96 kilometers per hour.

Real Salt Lake enters Wednesday's match coming off a 3-1 defeat at FC Dallas, with U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Diego Luna scoring the team's lone goal. Salt Lake currently sits just above Houston in sixth in the Western Conference with 19 points and a 6-4-1 (WLD) record. Sergi Solans and Luna lead the team's attack, combining for nine goals and five assists.

Houston returns home to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, May 16, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium on what will be Soccer Celebration Night. This will be Houston's last home match before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ break, and fans can take advantage of the Club and Country offer that includes a ticket to the match and a country-themed scarf (15 options).







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