Etihad Park to Debut Marcus Samuelsson's Inaugural Burger Concept in NYC as First Signature Food & Beverage Offering

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







QUEENS, NY - New York City FC today announced Etihad Park's first signature food and beverage concept: a new burger offering from the chef and restaurateur behind Hav & Mar, Metropolis, and Red Rooster Harlem, Marcus Samuelsson. It will be the first in a series of renowned chef-led culinary concepts that will help define the matchday and event-day experience at New York City's first-ever soccer-specific stadium.

Known for his bold approach to comfort food, global flavors, and deep connection to New York City's culinary culture, Samuelsson will bring a distinctive point of view to one of stadium dining's most iconic categories. His new burger concept will be designed specifically for Etihad Park, giving fans a first taste of the stadium's broader food and beverage vision and setting the tone for a dining experience rooted in flavor, diversity, and the energy of New York City.

"From the beginning, we've said Etihad Park should feel like New York City. That means it should taste like it too," said Brad Sims, CEO of New York City FC. "Announcing Marcus Samuelsson's first dedicated burger concept in New York City as our first signature food and beverage offering says exactly what we want this stadium to be: a place where world-class soccer and culture come together in a brand-new way that feels authentic to this city."

The burger concept will be part of Etihad Park's wider culinary program, which is being created to bring a fresh, New York City-inspired approach to stadium dining. As the first acclaimed chef-led concept announced for the stadium, Samuelsson's offering will introduce fans to the type of original, craveable food experiences that will be featured throughout Etihad Park on matchdays and across the venue's year-round event calendar.

"As a lifelong soccer fan and former player, it is very exciting for me to launch a brand-new burger in New York City's first soccer stadium," said Marcus Samuelsson. "New York City is passionate about its teams, traditions, and the many cultures that make it like no other place in the world. It is a dream to be a part of this new chapter for the Club that I have supported for years, for the fans who love the sport like i do, in the city that has been my home for decades."

The announcement builds on New York City FC's previously announced food and beverage vision for Etihad Park, which will celebrate the culture, creativity, and diversity of New York City through a mix of acclaimed chef-led concepts, local restaurants, and community-focused culinary programming. Etihad Park will also feature the Five Boroughs Food Hall inside Paze City Square, a curated collection of ten local small businesses representing cuisines from across the five boroughs.

"Marcus Samuelsson's debut burger concept in New York City is a great reflection of the culinary program we're building with New York City FC," said Legends Global President of Hospitality Tom Funk. "Each matchday and event will offer fans something new to taste and discover, and we're excited for them to see what comes next."

Located in Willets Point, Queens, Etihad Park will be the future home of New York City FC and is scheduled to open in 2027. The privately financed, 25,000-seat stadium will be New York City's first-ever soccer-specific stadium and the first fully electric outdoor sports stadium in the country. Designed as a year-round destination for sports, entertainment, food, and community programming, Etihad Park will anchor a broader redevelopment of Willets Point and create a new gathering place for New Yorkers and visitors alike.

To learn more about Etihad Park, visit EtihadPark.com.







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