Availability Report: Six out vs. Charlotte FC

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Charlotte FC tomorrow.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without six players for the match. Forward Alonso Martínez is joined on the sidelines by Kevin O'Toole, Aiden O'Neill, Max Murray, Drew Baiera, and Talles Magno.

You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2026 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.

Player Availability Report

Alonso Martínez - Leg - Out

Drew Baiera - Leg - Out

Kevin O'Toole - Leg - Out

Aiden O'Neill - Leg - Out

Max Murray - Leg - Out

Talles Magno - Leg - Out







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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