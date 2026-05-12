Availability Report: Six out vs. Charlotte FC
Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Charlotte FC tomorrow.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without six players for the match. Forward Alonso Martínez is joined on the sidelines by Kevin O'Toole, Aiden O'Neill, Max Murray, Drew Baiera, and Talles Magno.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2026 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Alonso Martínez - Leg - Out
Drew Baiera - Leg - Out
Kevin O'Toole - Leg - Out
Aiden O'Neill - Leg - Out
Max Murray - Leg - Out
Talles Magno - Leg - Out
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