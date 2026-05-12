Galaxy's Road Stretch Rolls on against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. PT
Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Following their 2-1 road win over Atlanta United on Saturday, the LA Galaxy turn their attention back to the Western Conference with a midweek matchup against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PT at Sporting Park (Apple TV). The contest marks the second stop of a three-game road trip, with LA traveling from Atlanta to Kansas City before closing the stretch with a match against Seattle on Saturday, May 16 at 6:15 p.m. PT at Lumen Field (FS1, Apple TV).
LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City
The Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City have faced each other 75 times in regular-season play, with LA holding a slim 29-28-18 advantage. On the road, LA has a 10-19-9 record in 38 matches played in Kansas City. During the 2025 season, the two Western Conference foes split the season series, with each side defending home field defending home field. This season, Sporting Kansas City earned a 2-1 win in LA earlier in the campaign, while the Galaxy now seek a road victory of their own.
LA Galaxy Recent Form
The LA Galaxy enter their matchup against Sporting Kansas City, riding the momentum of a 2-1 comeback win over Atlanta United. That result improved LA's overall record to 666 across all competitions in 2026, while the club has gone 312 over its last six MLS matches. Prior to the Atlanta victory, the Galaxy posted a 1-1 home draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC and earned a 2-1 home win over Real Salt Lake.
Offensively, LA continues to deliver, carrying an MLSbest 21match scoring streak into Wednesday's contest. Winger Gabriel Pec was central to the comeback against Atlanta, netting both goals to become the third Galaxy player to record an MLS brace this season, joining João Klauss (vs. Charlotte FC) and Marco Reus (vs. Real Salt Lake). It marked the third match across all competitions this year in which Pec has scored two goals or more. With that performance, Pec now leads the club with 13 goal contributions in 2026, totaling nine goals and four assists across all competitions.
LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City
2026 MLS Regular Season
Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 5:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 5:40 p.m. PT) Sporting Park | Kansas City, KS
Apple TV
Apple TV English Broadcast | Nate Bukaty (PXP), Devon Kerr (analyst) Apple TV Spanish Broadcast | Diego Pessolano (PXP), Daniel Chapela (analyst)
LA Galaxy Radio Broadcast | Radio: Joe Tutino (PXP)
Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026
- Availability Report: Six out vs. Charlotte FC - New York City FC
- Galaxy's Road Stretch Rolls on against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
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- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Wednesday to Host Houston Dynamo - Real Salt Lake
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