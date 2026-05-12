Keys to the Match: Crown Duel

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC travel to Charlotte FC on Wednesday night, with kickoff scheduled for 7:15PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Back On Track

New York stormed back to winning ways with an impressive 3-0 victory over Columbus Crew on Sunday afternoon, snapping a seven-game winless run in MLS play to set the season back on track.

The triumph came at a crucial time with the Boys in Blue now ready to embark on a four-game road stretch - a period which will also see Derby bragging rights and a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal spot up for grabs, before the World Cup break in June.

Hitting the road with a win against the Crew to kickstart the campaign was imperative, and the level of performance in the Bronx was pleasing all round: Hannes Wolf's terrific treble clinching a crucial three points, and a deserved clean sheet - the cherry on top.

Speaking after the game, Head Coach Pascal Jansen asserted he hoped his side can now enjoy 'a fresh start', putting their recent run behind them as New York look to rekindle their early season form.

"[It was a] job well done on both ends," he reflected. "For us, it's a fresh start going into the third block of this season within the MLS, but we have to remain very humble because our achievements in the second block were way below our standards."

Crown Duel

Charlotte will pose familiar foe when the two sides meet at the Bank of America Stadium, having last locked horns less than a month ago - Dean Smith's side victorious at Citi Field, as goals from Idan Toklomati and Kerwin Vargas registered Nicolás Fernández Mercau's injury time effort a mere consolation.

Wednesday's hosts are winless since their 2-1 triumph in Queens, but are unbeaten in five of six at home, while the Boys in Blue have only secured one win on the road so far this term.

Both New York and The Crown have in fact gained identical results so far in 2026, each recording 4-5-3 from their opening 12 games. At the start of play, New York sit above their North Carolina counterparts in seventh spot on goal difference - boosted of course by Wolf's super Sunday hattrick.

Charlotte however will come into the contest buoyed by a notable comeback draw against FC Cincinnati, in which two goals in two second half minutes salvaged a hard-earned point from a two-goal deficit. Toklomati (who found the net against New York in April) and Crown top scorer Pep Biel were on the scoresheet to rescue the draw.

With the two sides evenly matched and each heading into the clash on the back of positive results, this midweek matchup is set to be an intriguing contest.

Forward Thinking

Further analyzing the Crew conquest, Jansen credited New York's Sunday success to a shift in mentality for the Boys in Blue, who had become stuck in a rut through April and May.

The Head Coach has now challenged his side to maintain that level of focus in the coming weeks, and to heed the lessons learned from their recent struggles - such as the home setback against Charlotte. Despite tallying 23 shots on goal to the visitors' eight, New York ended up on the losing side at Citi Field.

"How do we prevent ourselves from going back in time?" Jansen added. "That's something we've discussed.

"The games against Charlotte and Cincinnati stand out ... If you score four goals against Cincinnati the way we did, that can never be a draw. If you have Charlotte here in New York and they have zero shots on target, but we're not clinical in finishing our own moments, one shot on target may be enough.

"That's something we're very aware of going into this third block of games. The mentality we showed [on Sunday] on and off the ball was better, and that helps going forward."







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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