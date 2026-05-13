San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Undergoes Successful Groin Surgery
Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Niko Tsakiris underwent successful surgery on his right groin Tuesday morning and is expected to miss three to four months.
Tsakiris, 20, has emerged as one of the premier attacking midfielders in Major League Soccer this season for the first-place Earthquakes. The Quakes Academy product has scored three goals and is second in the league in assists (7) as well as third in successful crosses (23) while leading MLS in several other categories, namely chances created (34), key passes (38) and corner kicks taken (54). On April 4, he became the second youngest player in Quakes history (20 years, 289 days) to score a brace behind Landon Donovan in a 3-0 win over San Diego FC.
Since signing a contract as a Homegrown Player on Jan. 13, 2022, Tsakiris made his professional debut two months later and became the third-youngest player to ever suit up for the Black and Blue. The following season at age 18, he was one of the youngest players to appear in the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Over his brief career so far, Tsakiris has amassed four goals and 12 assists in 81 games (48 starts) across all competitions.
A native of Saratoga, California, Tsakiris has represented the United States at several age groups, starting at Under-15 level but most recently with the U-21s in March. In 2024, U.S. Soccer nominated him for Young Male Player of the Year after earning Golden Ball honors at the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship as the tournament's best player and leading the Americans to the final. Last October at the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the midfielder shined again, scoring two goals including a free-kick curler against Italy to propel the USYNT into the quarterfinals for the fifth consecutive time.
Images from this story
|
San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Niko Tsakiris
Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026
- SDFC Returns Home for Midweek Clash against Austin FC - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF in Midweek Action in Cincinnati - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Recall Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry from Loudoun United FC - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Loans Goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar - Real Salt Lake
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union - May 13, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids Preview - Minnesota United FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Undergoes Successful Groin Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- Availability Report: Six out vs. Charlotte FC - New York City FC
- Galaxy's Road Stretch Rolls on against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Begins Two-Game Road Swing against Western Conference Opponents St. Louis City SC on Wednesday Night - Los Angeles FC
- Rapids Set for Midweek Road Clash with Minnesota United FC - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Host Midweek Battle against Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- Houston Dynamo FC Look to Secure Six-Point Road Trip with Midweek Match at Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- SKC Hosts LA Galaxy on Wednesday - Sporting Kansas City
- Keys to the Match: Crown Duel - New York City FC
- Top-Two Teams in MLS Eastern Conference Meet at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- CF Montréal Welcome Portland Timbers to Stade Saputo this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Set the Stage: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Wednesday to Host Houston Dynamo - Real Salt Lake
- Etihad Park to Debut Marcus Samuelsson's Inaugural Burger Concept in NYC as First Signature Food & Beverage Offering - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Undergoes Successful Groin Surgery
- San Jose Earthquakes Goalkeeper Daniel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Quakes Increase Unbeaten Streak in MLS Play to Eight Games
- San Jose Earthquakes Announce Sellout for Saturday's Home Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Beau Leroux, Forward Jack Skahan Selected to 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round for Round of 16