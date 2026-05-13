SDFC Returns Home for Midweek Clash against Austin FC

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday, May 13, to host Austin FC in a midweek Western Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV, FS1 and FOX Deportes, along with a local English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

Wednesday's contest marks the seventh home match of the season for SDFC and the beginning of a critical three-match homestand before the summer break.

Tickets for both SDFC home matches this week are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Building Momentum

SDFC (3-5-4, 13 points) enters Wednesday's match after earning a 1-1 road draw against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on May 10. Forward Marcus Ingvartsen opened the scoring in the 18th minute, finishing off a well-worked team move involving midfielders Aníbal Godoy and Onni Valakari.

The goal marked Ingvartsen's eighth of the MLS season and his fourth in the Club's last five league matches. Valakari recorded his third assist of the season, while Godoy earned his first assist of the campaign.

Despite conceding a late equalizer in the 80th minute, SDFC continued to show positive signs, earning points in consecutive MLS matches for the first time since March. The Club also controlled possession throughout the match, completing 616 passes against one of the Western Conference's most established sides.

Now back at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego will look to turn recent performances into a much-needed victory and snap a 10-match winless streak across all competitions.

Ingvartsen Finding Form

Marcus Ingvartsen continues to lead SDFC's attack during the Club's recent stretch, emerging as one of the team's most dangerous offensive threats.

The Danish forward has now scored 11 goals across all competitions in 2026 and remains in strong form heading into Wednesday's matchup. His movement in behind defenses and finishing ability have provided a consistent spark for San Diego's offense in recent weeks.

SDFC will also continue to rely on key contributors like Anders Dreyer and Onni Valakari, who remain among the Club's most productive attacking players this season.

Opposition Watch

Austin FC (3-4-5, 14 points) arrives in San Diego after earning a 2-2 road draw against Minnesota United on May 10 at Allianz Field.

Austin has proven difficult to break down throughout the season and enters Wednesday sitting just one point ahead of SDFC in the Western Conference standings. With both clubs separated by a single point, Wednesday's match could carry important early-season implications in the tightly contested Western Conference table.

Series History

Wednesday marks the first meeting of the 2026 season between SDFC and Austin FC.

The all-time series is tied 1-1 after both teams earned victories during the 2025 campaign. Austin claimed a 2-1 win at Q2 Stadium on March 23, 2025, before SDFC responded with a 2-0 victory at Snapdragon Stadium on May 31, 2025.

San Diego will look to maintain its strong home form against Austin while earning another important result in conference play.

Three Straight at Home

Wednesday's match begins a favorable stretch for SDFC, with three consecutive home matches at Snapdragon Stadium before the FIFA World Cup break.

Following Austin FC, San Diego will remain at home to host FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 16, with another 6:30 p.m. PT kickoff.

As the season approaches its midpoint, SDFC will aim to use the upcoming homestand as an opportunity to climb the Western Conference standings and regain momentum in front of its home crowd.

Getting to the Match

Pre-purchase parking HERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Use public transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.

Rideshare: Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.

Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

Tickets for Sunday's match are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

SAN DIEGO FC VS AUSTIN FC

2026 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 13

Wednesday, May 13 | 6:30 p.m. PT (6:40 p.m. PT Official Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

Broadcast: Apple TV, FS1 and FOX Deportes

MLS English Announcers: Keith Costigan (PxP), Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Pablo Ramirez (PxP), Jesus Bracamontes (Analyst)

FS1 English Announcers: Josh Eastern (PxP), Lloyd Sam (Analyst)

FOX Deportes Spanish Announcers: John Laguna (PxP), Mariano Trujillo (Analyst), Claudio Suarez (Analyst), Ashley Gonzalez (Sideline)San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

SD at ATX Game Notes

SDFC Match Preview Soundbites: Head Coach Mikey Varas and Defender Manu Duah

SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide

Watch on Apple TV

San Diego FC App: iOS, Android

2026 MLS REGULAR SEASON: SAN DIEGO FC VS AUSTIN FC

DATE EVENT TIME (PT) LOCATION

Wednesday, May 13 2026 MLS Regular Season: San Diego FC vs Austin FC 6:30 PM Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego, Calif.

San Diego FC Postgame Press Conference and Media Availability with SDFC Head Coach Mikey Varas and Players

8:45 PM Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego, Calif.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit SanDiegoFC.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms, and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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