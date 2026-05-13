The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union - May 13, 2026

Published on May 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 13, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Entitlement Partner: Walt Disney World

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

Orlando City enters its midweek matchup with the Philadelphia Union trailing the all-time series by just one game at 8W-9L-7D, underscoring the parity that has defined this Eastern Conference matchup. At home in Central Florida, the Lions have posted a record of 4W-3L-4D against the Union across all competitions.

Orlando City put together a strong stretch of attacking form in recent weeks, scoring 14 goals over four matches across all competitions after last being held scoreless against Houston Dynamo FC on April 18. That run ended May 9 against CF Montréal, marking the first time in five matches the Lions failed to find the back of the net. The 14-goal output stands as Orlando City's most productive four-match span since the 2025 season, when the Lions scored 15 goals across four games from Aug. 2-16 in Leagues Cup 2025 and MLS play.

Club captain Robin Jansson reached a major milestone by making his 200th MLS regular-season appearance for the Club in the Lions' last match against CF Montréal on May 9. The center back is the franchise leader in appearances, having debuted for Orlando City on March 23, 2019, when he started an away match against Red Bull New York. Quote of the Week:

"This is a process and I think we have been able to compete better and prepare ourselves better. Now what comes next is consistency in a positive way in terms of results. I have no doubt that consistency will come. We are working for that and are proud of the effort from the players and the entire club. We have been working really hard and will continue to do so, so hopefully soon we can find that consistency not only in performance but also in results."

- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 0, CF Montréal 2 (5/9/26, Stade Saputo)

Goal-Scorers: Daniel Ríos (Pentaly Kick), Dagur Dan Thórhallsson

Philadlephia Union's Last Match: Philadelphia Union 1, New England Revolution 2 (5/9/26, Gillette Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Will Sands (Own Goal); Luca Langoni, Carles Gil

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 8-9-7 (Home: 4-3-4, Away: 4-6-3)

Last Matchup: ORL 0, PHI 0 (4/5/25, Subaru Park)

Next Up: Orlando City vs. Atlanta United FC

Date & Time: Sat, May 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season







Major League Soccer Stories from May 12, 2026

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