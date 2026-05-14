Orlando City SC Defeats Philadelphia Union 4-3 at Home

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO - Martín Ojeda scored his second brace of the season to lead Orlando City SC (4-8-1, 13 points) to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Union (1-9-3, 6 points) on Wednesday night at Inter&Co Stadium.

Ojeda opened the scoring from a penalty kick in the 19th minute after drawing a foul from Union goalkeeper Andrew Rick in a 1-on-1. Less than 10 minutes later, Griffin Dorsey scored his first MLS goal for the Club, finishing off a sequence involving Ojeda and Tiago to make it 2-0 in the 27th minute.

The Lions limited Philadelphia to two shots on target in the first half before Milan Iloski pulled one back for the visitors nine minutes into the second half. Orlando regained its two-goal lead in the 72nd minute when Duncan McGuire finished off an individual effort from Tyrese Spicer, who muscled his way through the midfield on a breakaway before squaring a ball across goal for McGuire to finish.

Philadelphia responded almost immediately via Cavan Sullivan, who scored in the 75th minute, and Ben Bender followed four minutes later to level the match at 3-3 with 11 minutes remaining.

As the clock struck the 90-minute mark, Ojeda found the game-winner and his second goal of the night, finishing a cross from Adrián Marín with a diving header to secure all three points for the Lions.

Orlando City remains in the City Beautiful on Saturday night when it hosts Eastern Conference rivals Atlanta United FC at Inter&Co Stadium in the second match of a three-game homestand. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the match will air live on Apple TV.

Goal Highlights:

19' Martín Ojeda (Penalty Kick) - ORL 1, PHI 0

27' Griffin Dorsey - ORL 2, PHI 0

54' Milan Iloski (Nathan Harriel, Cavan Sullivan) - ORL 2, PHI 1

72' Duncan McGuire (Tyrese Spicer) - ORL 3, PHI 1

75' Cavan Sullivan (Ben Bender) - ORL 3, PHI 2

79' Ben Bender (Stas Korzeniowski) - ORL 3, PHI 3

90' Martín Ojeda (Adrián Marín, Iván Angulo) - ORL 4, PHI 3

Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman:

"Happy with the victory. I think the guys are putting in a lot of effort and we had a really good performance. We made some mistakes that led to what everyone saw. What I learned from this game is to enjoy the victories and that's what we're going to do. There are things we still need to improve, but we understand the process. We see the big picture and little by little we are continuing to grow. This is our fourth home game since we started this process and we really want to win at home, so I'm happy about that."

Match Notes:

With the result, Orlando City has now scored four goals in four of its past six matches (all competitions).

Martín Ojeda scored his eighth and ninth goals of the 2026 season, giving him 41 and 42 goals across all competitions during his time with Orlando. The Argentine now sits two goals behind Cyle Larin for second on the club's all-time scoring list across all competitions.

Duncan McGuire scored his 32nd goal for Orlando City to pass former club captain Nani for fourth on the club's all-time scoring list. It marked his second goal of the season across all competitions.

Defender Griffin Dorsey scored his second goal of the 2026 campaign and his first MLS goal as a Lion.

Marco Pašalić returned to action as a second-half substitute after missing six matches with an injury.

Interim head coach Martín Perelman made two changes to his starting lineup from the club's previous match against CF Montréal, inserting David Brekalo and Tiago into the starting XI.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet missed the match with a knee injury. Next Match: The Lions will take on Eastern Conference rivals Atlanta United FC on Saturday, May 16. Kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the match set to air live on Apple TV.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City SC 2 2 4

Philadelphia Union 0 3 3

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Martín Ojeda (Penalty Kick) 19'

ORL - Griffin Dorsey 27'

PHI - Milan Iloski (Nathan Harriel, Cavan Sullivan) 54'

ORL - Duncan McGuire (Tyrese Spicer) 72'

PHI - Cavan Sullivan (Ben Bender) 75'

PHI - Ben Bender (Stas Korzeniowski) 79'

ORL - Martín Ojeda (Adrián Marín, Iván Angulo) 90'

Misconduct Summary:

PHI - Andrew Rick (Yellow Card) 17'

ORL - Tiago (Yellow Card) 51'

PHI - Jean Jacques (Yellow Card) 59'

PHI - Jeremy Rafanello (Yellow Card) 60'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando City SC Ã¢Ë' GK Maxime Crépeau; D Griffin Dorsey (Marco Pašalić 81'), Iago, Robin Jannson (c), David Brekalo (Adrián Marín 64'); M Iván Angulo, Braian Ojeda, Eduard Atuesta (Luís Otávio 64'), Tiago (Tyrese Spicer 64'); F Martín Ojeda, Justin Ellis (Duncan McGuire 70')

Substitutes not used: GK Javier Otero; D Tahir Reid-Brown, Zakaria Taifi; M Wilder Cartagena

Philadelphia Union - GK Andrew Rick; D Nathan Harriel (c), Geiner Martínez, Olwethu Makhanya, Ben Bender; M Jean Jacques, Jovan Lukic (Cavan Sullivan 43'), Jeremy Rafanello, Indiana Vassilev (Agustin Anello 65'); F Milan Iloski (Ezekiel Alladoh 75'), Bruno Damiani (Stas Korzeniowski 75')

Substitutes not used: GK George Marks; D Olivier Mbaizo, Philippe Ndinga, Finn Sundstrom; M Alejandro Bedoya

Details of the Game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Rain

Date: May 13, 2026

Attendance: 15,656

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 54.8%

PHI - 45.2%

Shots:

ORL - 12

PHI - 24

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 6

PHI - 7

Saves:

ORL - 4

PHI - 2

Fouls:

ORL - 9

PHI - 12

Offsides:

ORL - 0

PHI - 1

Corners:

ORL - 2

PHI - 10

Heineken Star of the Match: Martín Ojeda







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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