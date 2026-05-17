Orlando City SC Splits the Points in 1-1 Draw with Atlanta United FC

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC (4-8-2, 14 points) played Atlanta United FC (3-8-2, 11 points) to a 1-1 draw Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium.

The Lions started strong as they sought their second home win in a week. Martín Ojeda found Iván Angulo on a run toward the end line down Orlando's left flank, and Angulo sent a pass across the face of goal to Griffin Dorsey for the opener past Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos. The goal was Dorsey's third of the year across all competitions and gave him goals in back-to-back matches.

The second half remained scoreless for 41 minutes as Orlando carried a 1-0 lead into the closing stages. Atlanta equalized late on Jay Fortune's goal, assisted by Matthew Edwards, and the sides split the points.

The Lions will wrap up their three-game homestand Tuesday, May 19, when they face Atlanta United FC for the second time in four days in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff at Inter&Co Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Goal Highlights:

18' Griffin Dorsey (Iván Angulo, Martín Ojeda) - ORL 1, ATL 0

86' Jay Fortune (Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen) - ORL 1, ATL 1

Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman:

"We were close, close to a win, which is what we always want when we play, but especially at home. I think the guys gave a huge effort. We were able to play the game we wanted for most of the match. There were periods when we felt a little fatigued, which I think is normal since we played just 48 hours ago. This is a quick turnaround. We have another game that is really important to us. It's the Open Cup in 48 hours. From now on, it's just about recovering as fast as we can and as well as we can, then facing the Open Cup because we're really excited about the possibility of moving forward in the competition."

Match Notes:

Griffin Dorsey scored his third goal of the 2026 campaign across all competitions and his second of the MLS regular season.

Forward Iván Angulo notched his seventh assist of the 2026 MLS campaign for the Lions, bringing his all-time total to 38 across all competitions during his time in Orlando.

On the Griffin Dorsey goal, midfielder Martín Ojeda recorded his first assist of the 2026 campaign, the Argentine's 43rd across all competitions with the Lions. The play also marked Angulo's team-leading fourth assist in MLS regular-season play this season.

Forward Marco Pašalić made his 50th appearance across all competitions for Orlando City.

Interim head coach Martín Perelman made two changes to his starting lineup from the team's last match against the Philadelphia Union, with Adrián Marín and Marco Pašalić entering the starting XI.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet (knee) missed the match due to injury.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando City SC 1 0 1

Atlanta United FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Griffin Dorsey (Iván Angulo, Martín Ojeda) 18'

ATL - Jay Fortune (Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen) 86'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Marco Pašalić (Yellow Card) 28'

ATL - Will Reilly (Yellow Card) 41'

ORL - Maxime Crépeau (Yellow Card) 85'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando City SC Ã¢Ë' GK Maxime Crépeau; Griffin Dorsey, David Brekalo, Robin Jansson (c) (Iago 46'), Adrián Marín; M Marco Pašalić (Tyrese Spicer 59'), Eduard Atuesta (Luís Otávio 69'), Braian Ojeda (Wilder Cartagena 82'), Iván Angulo; F Martín Ojeda, Justin Ellis (Duncan McGuire 69')

Substitutes not used: GK Javier Otero; D Tahir Reid-Brown, Zakaria Taifi; F Tiago

Atlanta United FC - GK Lucas Hoyos; D Tomas Jacob (Matthew Edwards 68'), Enea Mihaj (Stian Gregersen 68'), Juan Berrocal; M Will Reilly (Fafa Picault 59', Cayman Togashi 78'), Tristan Muyumba, Elias Báez, Jay Fortune; F Saba Lobjanidze (Latte Lath 68'), Alexey Miranchuk (c), Matias Galarza Fonda

Substitutes not used: GK Jayden Hibbert; D Pedro Amador, Ronald Hernandez; M Steven Alzate

Details of the Game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: May 16, 2026

Attendance: 20,074

Stats:

Possession:

ORL - 45.0%

ATL - 55.0%

Shots:

ORL - 7

ATL - 22

Shots on Goal:

ORL - 3

ATL - 5

Saves:

ORL - 4

ATL - 2

Fouls:

ORL - 9

ATL - 12

Offsides:

ORL - 4

ATL - 1

Corners:

ORL - 4

ATL - 10

Heineken Star of the Match: Griffin Dorsey







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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