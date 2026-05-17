Gozo, Solans Power RSL Past Colorado in Rocky Mountain Cup Clash

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (8-4-1, 25 points, 3rd West) earned a 2-1, come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rapids (5-8-1, 16 points, 11th West) on Saturday night at America First Field, with Spanish rookie Sergi Solans creating both goals - scoring the game-winner himself off a Juan Manuel Sanabria assist, after setting up a Zavier Gozo equalizer - in the Rocky Mountain Cup clash.

RSL is now 6-1-1 at home against the Rapids during the Pablo Mastroeni era (2021-present).

The attendance of 21,424 ranked as the sixth-highest in club history, the Claret-and-Cobalt extending its home domination to seven wins in eight matches in front of another sold-out crowd, the Club's 13th consecutive dating back to last August.

Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made six personnel changes to the starting XI from Wednesday's 3-0 home victory over the Houston Dynamo FC.

On defense, Lukas Engel and Justen Glad returned from injury to the back line, while Eden, Utah native Zach Booth earned the start at right wing, his first since Feb. 28. In midfield, Aiden Hezarkhani came into the XI at one of the two 10s, while Noel Caliskan resumed his central midfield role. Up top, rookie striker Sergi Solans returned to continue his impressive debut season.

Starting the match, Real Salt Lake pressed hard to strike first. In the first minute, Solans nearly capitalized on a mistake from the Colorado goalkeeper after applying pressure inside the penalty area, but cleared the ball away just before Solans could get a touch, keeping the score level at 0-0.

Just another minute later, goalkeeper Rafael Cabral came up with a big save to deny Colorado and preserve the deadlock.

In the seventh minute, Paxten Aaronson delivered a dangerous ball into the box after beating his defender down the flank. Wayne Frederick met the service first-time at the near post, roofing his finish past Cabral to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Real Salt Lake responded in the 16th minute, when Gozo played a pass across the top of the penalty area to Hezarkhani, who took a touch before unleashing a powerful strike, forcing a save from the Colorado goalkeeper to keep the score at 1-0.

In the 36th minute, after the press from Booth forced the turnover, Solans dribbled into the penalty area before finding Zavier Gozo making a run inside the box. Gozo met the pass first time and buried his finish to level the match at 1-1. The goal marked Gozo's sixth of the 2026 campaign, while Solans recorded his third assist of the season as RSL headed into halftime even.

Starting the second half, Real Salt Lake looked to add another goal to the scoresheet and take control of the match. In the 51st minute, Captain Cabral came up with another huge save to keep the score level at 1-1.

In the 68th minute, Uruguayan World Cup hopeful JuanMa Sanabria delivered a perfect cross into the penalty area, where Solans met the service with a powerful header into the top-right corner of the net, leaving the Colorado goalkeeper with no chance and giving RSL a 2-1 lead.

With the 2-1 victory, RSL earned just its third win in the last two seasons when conceding first, with all three comeback victories coming at home, previously against Austin FC on March 14 and San Jose last July 23.

The Claret-and-Cobalt now hit the road to St. Paul, Minn., to take on Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field next Saturday, May 23, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MT. The match will stream exclusively on Apple TV.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: RSL 2: 1 COL

COL: Wayne Frederick (Paxten Aaronson, Connor Ronan): 7': After receiving a corner kick, Ronan sent the ball across the box for Aaronson, who took a touch around the defender before sending the ball further into the box for Frederick, who sent it into the top left corner with his right foot.

RSL: Zavier Gozo (Sergi Solans) 36': After stepping in front of a deflected pass, Solans took a couple of touches into the box before shoveling the ball left to Gozo, who took a right-footed shot from the center of the box for his team-leading sixth goal of the season, and his fourth in the last four games.

RSL: Sergi Solans (JuanMa Sanabria) 68': Sanabria received the ball outside of the box and sent a perfectly-weighted cross into the box for Solans, who showcased his aerial abilities once again, jumping above his defender to head the ball with power into the top left corner, Solans' team-high sixth goal of the season (fourth via header).

NOTES FROM RSL 2: 1 COL

- Attendance was 21,424, ranking 6th all time in 18-year history of Sandy venue

- RSL improves to 6-1-1 at home v Colorado in Mastroeni era (2021-present)

- RSL leaves the match with an 8-4-1 record (25 points), sitting 3rd the Western Conference and 4th overall in MLS

- Under Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni, RSL now owns a 7-1-0 home record in 2026, posting a 15-4-2 (W-L-T) record in its last 21 home matches, dating back to June 1, 2025.

- RSL has now recorded 13 consecutive sellouts at America First Field.

- The Claret-and-Cobalt have scored two or more goals in all seven home victories this season, and in 9 of the Club's last 12 matches.

- Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral has played every minute for RSL across all competitions since joining the club in January 2025, making tonight his 53rd consecutive appearance.

- Historically, RSL owns a 32-18-13 all-time record against Colorado across all competitions, outscoring the Rapids 99-66.

- Since moving to Sandy in 2008, RSL has gone 17-2-6 (W-L-T) at home against Colorado.

- Mastroeni has deep ties to Colorado, where he played from 2002-2013, Captaining the Rapids to their lone MLS Cup title in 2010; Mastroeni also coached the Rapids from 2014-17.

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (5-4-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Zach Booth (Dominik Marczuk, 64'), DeAndre Yedlin, Lukas Engel (Sam Junqua, 64'), Justen Glad, JuanMa Sanabria; Zavier Gozo, Stijn Spierings (Griffin Dillon, 76'), Noel Caliskan, Aiden Hezarkhani (Morgan Guilavogui, 64'); Sergi Solans (Victor Olatunji, 87')

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Philip Quinton, Lineker Rodrigues, Alex Katranis

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Colorado Rapids (4-3-3): Nicolas Defreitas Hansen; Kosi Thompson (Reggie Cannon, 73'), Lucas Herrington, Miguel Navarro (Alexis Manyoma, 84'), Jackson Travis (Rob Holding, 54'); Hamzat Ojediran (Darren Yapi 73'), Wayne Frederick, Connor Ronan (Josh Atencio, 52'), Paxten Aaronson, Rafael Navarro ©, Georgi Minoungou

Subs not used: Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Dante Sealy, Noah Cobb

Head Coach: Matt Wells

Stats Summary: RSL/ COL

Shots: 16 / 8

Shots on Goal: 8 / 4

Saves: 3 / 6

Corner Kicks: 2 / 6

Fouls: 19 / 8

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

COL: Hamzat Ojediran (Yellow Card - 34')

COL: Josh Atencio (Yellow Card - 67')

COL: Reggie Cannon (Yellow Card - 74')

RSL: Zavier Gozo (Yellow Card - 81')

RSL: DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card - 90+3')







Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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