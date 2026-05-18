Real Salt Lake Duo Recognized with MLS Matchday 14 Team Selections
Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, UT - For their efforts in Saturday's 2-1 come-from-behind home win over Colorado, the Real Salt Lake duo who authored the game-deciding goal have been named to MLSSoccer.com's "Team of the Matchday" for 2026 MLS Matchday 14. With his assist on the Sergi Solans' game-winning header, Uruguayan World Cup hopeful Juan Manuel Sanabria was selected to the fictional honor's Best XI, while RSL rookie Solans was named to the bench.
In the rare come-from-behind victory - its second in eight this season and just its third in 21 wins over the last two seasons for the Utah side - Sanabria was relentless on both the attack and in the high press, his service to Solans' head in the 68th minute tallying his Club-high fifth assist of the year.
Solans' goal was his team-best sixth of the season and third game-winner of 2026, also matching the deciders in both April home victories over Kansas City and San Diego. Earlier in the match, Solans assisted on the first-half RSL equalizer, taking a defected ball from Zach Booth's defensive action and penetrating the box, squaring to 19-year old attacker Zavier Gozo.
Saturday's win improved RSL's 2026 home record to seven wins against just one loss, with RSL scoring multiple goals for the ninth time in its last 12 matches, and in all but that one home loss, April 22 v Miami. At its America First Field home, RSL has now won 15 games, drawing two and dropping just four of its last 21 matches since June 1, 2025, at its home fortress in Sandy, with an overall streak of 13 consecutive sellouts extended by the 2-1 win over Rocky Mountain Cup rival Colorado.
Bouncing back from the previous weekend's loss at Dallas with a 3-0 midweek home win over Houston, RSL has now suffered back-to-back losses just 19 times in the 196-game Pablo Mastroeni era, demonstrating nearly five years' worth of grit, tenacity and resilience in winning 34 games and drawing 16 matches in results following a loss.
Scoring first is usually critical to RSL's success, as the Claret-and-Cobalt now boast 52 wins and 19 draws against just 10 losses in 196 games when drawing first blood since Mastroeni seized the reins in August, 2021.
RSL now travels for one final match at Minnesota this Saturday, May 23, ahead of Major League Soccer's FIFA World Cup 2026 hiatus. (2:30p MT kickoff on Apple TV). RSL resumes MLS action in Wed., July 22 at LAFC, with its next home game on Tues., August 4, against Liga MX power Tigres UANL, the first of five consecutive home games for RSL during the first half of August; tickets for each match can be purchased via www.RSL.com/tickets.
The complete Matchday 14 results for MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday can be found below.
F: Tom Barlow (CIN), Marcus Ingvartsen (SD), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
M: Gabriel Pec (LA), Guilherme (HOU), Carles Gil (NE), Lionel Messi (MIA)
D: Juan Manuel Sanabria (RSL), Morrison Agyemang (CLT), Mbekezeli Mbokazi (CHI)
GK: Chris Brady (CHI)
Coach: Greg Vanney (LA)
Bench: Brian Schwake (NSH), David Schnegg (CLT), Jay Fortune (ATL), Evander (CIN), Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), João Peglow (DC), Stephen Afrifa (SKC), Sam Sarver (DAL), Sergi Solans (RSL)
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