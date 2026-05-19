SDFC Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos to Represent Cape Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos has been named by Cape Verde's Men's National Team as part of the Official 26-Man Roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026©.

Dos Santos, 25, who received his first senior call-up after formally making a FIFA-authorized switch to represent Cape Verde, joined Cape Verde for his first National Team Camp with the Blue Sharks during the March 2026 international window.

Cape Verde announced its official World Cup roster today, with Dos Santos named as one of three goalkeepers selected for the tournament squad. Born in the United States to a Cape Verdean father and Portuguese mother, Dos Santos represented the U.S. at the youth level, including at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Dos Santos posted 10 clean sheets in 30 starts during San Diego's historic 2025 debut season, helping the Chrome-and-Azul set records for points (63) and wins (19). Overall, Dos Santos has registered 34 appearances (33 starts) in all competitions, including two appearances in the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and one appearance in the 2025 Leagues Cup. He previously played for Inter Miami CF and Portugal's Benfica.

The African nation enters this summer's tournament as one of four nations making their debut - along with Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan.

Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026© Schedule: Group H

June 15: Cape Verde vs. Spain, 9:00 a.m. PT | Atlanta, Georgia

June 21: Cape Verde vs. Uruguay, 3:00 p.m. PT | Miami, Florida

June 26: Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, 3:00 p.m. PT | Houston, Texas







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