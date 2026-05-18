Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF attacker Leo Messi has been named to the Major League Soccer Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 14 of the 2026 regular season. Our captain earns an eighth TOTM selection this regular season, and fourth in consecutive matchdays, after his influential role as Inter Miami defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 on Sunday evening in what marked the Club's historic first victory at Nu Stadium.

Messi delivered another influential performance with a goal and an assist against the Timbers. First, he opened the scoring to put Inter Miami in the lead in the 31st minute, striking from the center of the box to capitalize on a sublime backheel assist from midfielder Telasco Segovia.

The Argentine maestro then set up striker Germán Berterame for the team's second goal with a brilliant run and assist from inside the box in the 42nd minute.

With his goal and assist on Sunday, he has produced multiple goal contributions in each of his past four appearances. Messi has now tallied a total 12 goals, which leaves him tied for second place in the race for the MLS Golden Boot, and six assists this regular season.

2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti

Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo

Matchday 5: Gonzalo Luján and Leo Messi

Matchday 6: Leo Messi

Matchday 8: Leo Messi

Matchday 9: Guillermo Hoyos and Rodrigo De Paul

Matchday 11: Leo Messi

Matchday 12: Rodrigo De Paul and Leo Messi

Matchday 13: Yannick Bright and Leo Messi

Matchday 14: Leo Messi







Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2026

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