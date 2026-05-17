Injury Update: Tadeo Allende

Published on May 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health.

Forward Tadeo Allende has successfully undergone an arthroscopy on his right knee to address the discomfort he had been experiencing in recent weeks.

The procedure was carried out in Barcelona by Dr. Cugat and his team at Instituto Cugat, in coordination with the Club's medical staff.

In the coming days, the player will begin the corresponding recovery process. His progress will determine the timeline for his return to the pitch.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 17, 2026

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