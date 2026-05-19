Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Luis Fonsi to Perform at May 24's ERGO NEXT Insurance Takeover Night
Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Join us for another thrilling night of fútbol at Nu Stadium on Sunday, May 24 with ERGO NEXT Insurance Takeover Night!
Show your support as Inter Miami looks to continue its winning streak ahead of the FIFA World Cup break against Philadelphia Union at 7 p.m. ET. With a can't miss National Anthem performance by Grammy-winning artist Luis Fonsi, thrilling post-match performances, partner activations and more, fans will get to experience it all!
Limited Tickets Remaining
Luis Fonsi to Perform U.S. National Anthem
Latin Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi will deliver a special, soulful performance of the United States' National Anthem ahead of kickoff. You won't want to miss it!
Malóne Morez to Perform at the Modelo After Party | The Terraces
Keep the energy going postmatch with a can't miss performance from Miami's own Cuban-born DJ and producer Malóne Morez on the West side of the concourse at the Modelo After Party at The Terraces. The performance will start right after the match and is free for all fans!
Youth Fútbol Night
Join us as we celebrate Youth Fútbol Night in honor of the third edition of the Club's annual Dreams Cup where the country's brightest young talents come together to dream big.
Baptist Health Family Fan Zone (Opening at 4 p.m. ET)
Pura Vida: Pura Vida is bringing a beachside escape to Nu stadium! Stop by the fan zone to sample their signature juices, wellness shots, and protein bars. Fans can also join in on an interactive game for a chance to win exclusive Pura Vida prizes, including custom patches, hats, tote bags, and more.
Red Bull: Keep the energy going with music and vibes from the Red Bull DJ Booth.
Florida Blue: Florida Blue has family fun for all! Fans can participate in interactive games including Connect 4, corn hole, Jenga and more!
Audi: Check out Audi's Inter Miami branded vehicles for the perfect photo op ahead of the match, and make sure to grab an Audi branded hat while you visit!
Lowe's: Stop by the Fan Zone to test your fútbol skills with the Lowe's Bucket Challenge! Take your aim and see if you've got what it takes to score a bucket!
Red Bull Athlete Noah Ohlsen to Participate in Pre-Match Coin Toss
The energy starts pre-match as Red Bull Crossfit athlete Noah Ohlsen will carry out the coin toss right before kickoff.
Win Tickets to the Carín León Concert Through the Inter Miami CF Foundation 50/50 Raffle
Enter the Inter Miami CF Foundation's 50/50 raffle during the match for your chance to win half of the funds raised and tickets to Nu Stadium's first-ever concert with an unforgettable performance by Latin Grammy Award-winning artist, Carin León on June 28!
Inter Miami CF Foundation Scoreboard Shoutouts
Fans can support the Inter Miami CF Foundation through Scoreboard Shoutouts, where personalized celebratory messages can be displayed on the stadium scoreboard for $100, with 100% of proceeds supporting the Foundation. Get your Scoreboard Shoutout!
Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2026
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- 2026 MLS NEXT Cup Presented by Allstate Kicks off May 23 with Top Clubs Battling for Titles - MLS
- Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Luis Fonsi to Perform at May 24's ERGO NEXT Insurance Takeover Night - Inter Miami CF
- Don't Miss the Second Edition of Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Opening Ceremony this Friday - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC Releases Short Film Celebrating Rising African Players and Global Soccer Impact - Chicago Fire FC
- Major League Soccer to Unite Communities Around FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Soccer Celebrations and Fan Activations, FOX Affiliate Program Across MLS - MLS
- LAFC Announces Summer of Soccer Celebration Presented by Psycho Bunny Across Los Angeles - Los Angeles FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Grenadian International Forward Darius Johnson - San Jose Earthquakes
- Nu Stadium Brings Miami's Hottest Restaurants, Premium Hospitality, and Next-Generation Technology to Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
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Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Luis Fonsi to Perform at May 24's ERGO NEXT Insurance Takeover Night
- Don't Miss the Second Edition of Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Opening Ceremony this Friday
- Nu Stadium Brings Miami's Hottest Restaurants, Premium Hospitality, and Next-Generation Technology to Matchday
- Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment to Join FIFA World Cup 26™ Celebration in Club's Elite Facilities
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