Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Luis Fonsi to Perform at May 24's ERGO NEXT Insurance Takeover Night

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Join us for another thrilling night of fútbol at Nu Stadium on Sunday, May 24 with ERGO NEXT Insurance Takeover Night!

Show your support as Inter Miami looks to continue its winning streak ahead of the FIFA World Cup break against Philadelphia Union at 7 p.m. ET. With a can't miss National Anthem performance by Grammy-winning artist Luis Fonsi, thrilling post-match performances, partner activations and more, fans will get to experience it all!

Limited Tickets Remaining

Luis Fonsi to Perform U.S. National Anthem

Latin Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi will deliver a special, soulful performance of the United States' National Anthem ahead of kickoff. You won't want to miss it!

Malóne Morez to Perform at the Modelo After Party | The Terraces

Keep the energy going postmatch with a can't miss performance from Miami's own Cuban-born DJ and producer Malóne Morez on the West side of the concourse at the Modelo After Party at The Terraces. The performance will start right after the match and is free for all fans!

Youth Fútbol Night

Join us as we celebrate Youth Fútbol Night in honor of the third edition of the Club's annual Dreams Cup where the country's brightest young talents come together to dream big.

Baptist Health Family Fan Zone (Opening at 4 p.m. ET)

Pura Vida: Pura Vida is bringing a beachside escape to Nu stadium! Stop by the fan zone to sample their signature juices, wellness shots, and protein bars. Fans can also join in on an interactive game for a chance to win exclusive Pura Vida prizes, including custom patches, hats, tote bags, and more.

Red Bull: Keep the energy going with music and vibes from the Red Bull DJ Booth.

Florida Blue: Florida Blue has family fun for all! Fans can participate in interactive games including Connect 4, corn hole, Jenga and more!

Audi: Check out Audi's Inter Miami branded vehicles for the perfect photo op ahead of the match, and make sure to grab an Audi branded hat while you visit!

Lowe's: Stop by the Fan Zone to test your fútbol skills with the Lowe's Bucket Challenge! Take your aim and see if you've got what it takes to score a bucket!

Red Bull Athlete Noah Ohlsen to Participate in Pre-Match Coin Toss

The energy starts pre-match as Red Bull Crossfit athlete Noah Ohlsen will carry out the coin toss right before kickoff.

Win Tickets to the Carín León Concert Through the Inter Miami CF Foundation 50/50 Raffle

Enter the Inter Miami CF Foundation's 50/50 raffle during the match for your chance to win half of the funds raised and tickets to Nu Stadium's first-ever concert with an unforgettable performance by Latin Grammy Award-winning artist, Carin León on June 28!

Inter Miami CF Foundation Scoreboard Shoutouts

Fans can support the Inter Miami CF Foundation through Scoreboard Shoutouts, where personalized celebratory messages can be displayed on the stadium scoreboard for $100, with 100% of proceeds supporting the Foundation. Get your Scoreboard Shoutout!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2026

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