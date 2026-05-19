Don't Miss the Second Edition of Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Opening Ceremony this Friday
Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy is preparing to host the highly anticipated second edition of the Dreams Cup this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, May 22-25, with the 2026 tournament set to become the largest competition ever organized by the Club's Academy - nearly doubling the scale of its inaugural edition.
The second edition of the Dreams Cup will take place at Florida Blue Training Center and surrounding cities in South Florida. The competition with over 1100 participating teams from 14 different countries will kick off with a special Opening Ceremony at Inter Miami CF Stadium this Friday, May 22 featuring a thrilling showdown between the Inter Miami CF Academy U-14 and Mexican powerhouse Pumas UNAM U-14 sides. The full competition schedule, including live updates, is available HERE.
Below are the complete details for the Dreams Cup Opening Ceremony:
Fútbol Village
Don't miss out on the activations happening in the Fútbol Village throughout the stadium concourse! Fans will be treated to a thrilling fireworks show, flag parade, live DJ, fútbol skill games, sponsored booths, special giveaways, food trucks, beverages, and more special surprises!
Inter Miami CF U-14 vs. Pumas UNAM U-14
As part of the festivities, Inter Miami CF U-14 will face Mexican powerhouse Pumas UNAM U-14 in a marquee matchup on Friday, May 22, offering fans an exciting glimpse into the future of the sport.
The match will provide many of these young players with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on a professional stage, playing in front of thousands of supporters at Inter Miami CF Stadium.
The Return of the Official Dreams Cup Hand Gesture
The Opening Ceremony will also continue one of the tournament's most meaningful traditions, as players and fans unite to perform the official Dreams Cup gesture - hands forming wings - symbolizing unity, ambition, and inspiration.
It's a sign that celebrates dreaming big, and it's meant to live beyond this moment and across the tournament.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2026
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- 2026 MLS NEXT Cup Presented by Allstate Kicks off May 23 with Top Clubs Battling for Titles - MLS
- Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Luis Fonsi to Perform at May 24's ERGO NEXT Insurance Takeover Night - Inter Miami CF
- Don't Miss the Second Edition of Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Opening Ceremony this Friday - Inter Miami CF
- Chicago Fire FC Releases Short Film Celebrating Rising African Players and Global Soccer Impact - Chicago Fire FC
- Major League Soccer to Unite Communities Around FIFA World Cup 2026™ with Soccer Celebrations and Fan Activations, FOX Affiliate Program Across MLS - MLS
- LAFC Announces Summer of Soccer Celebration Presented by Psycho Bunny Across Los Angeles - Los Angeles FC
- San Jose Earthquakes Sign Grenadian International Forward Darius Johnson - San Jose Earthquakes
- Nu Stadium Brings Miami's Hottest Restaurants, Premium Hospitality, and Next-Generation Technology to Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Luis Fonsi to Perform at May 24's ERGO NEXT Insurance Takeover Night
- Don't Miss the Second Edition of Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Opening Ceremony this Friday
- Nu Stadium Brings Miami's Hottest Restaurants, Premium Hospitality, and Next-Generation Technology to Matchday
- Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment to Join FIFA World Cup 26™ Celebration in Club's Elite Facilities
- Inter Miami CF and Heron Sports & Entertainment to Join World Cup Celebration in Club's Elite Facilities