Don't Miss the Second Edition of Dreams Cup Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Opening Ceremony this Friday

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The Inter Miami CF Academy is preparing to host the highly anticipated second edition of the Dreams Cup this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, May 22-25, with the 2026 tournament set to become the largest competition ever organized by the Club's Academy - nearly doubling the scale of its inaugural edition.

The second edition of the Dreams Cup will take place at Florida Blue Training Center and surrounding cities in South Florida. The competition with over 1100 participating teams from 14 different countries will kick off with a special Opening Ceremony at Inter Miami CF Stadium this Friday, May 22 featuring a thrilling showdown between the Inter Miami CF Academy U-14 and Mexican powerhouse Pumas UNAM U-14 sides. The full competition schedule, including live updates, is available HERE.

Below are the complete details for the Dreams Cup Opening Ceremony:

Fútbol Village

Don't miss out on the activations happening in the Fútbol Village throughout the stadium concourse! Fans will be treated to a thrilling fireworks show, flag parade, live DJ, fútbol skill games, sponsored booths, special giveaways, food trucks, beverages, and more special surprises!

Inter Miami CF U-14 vs. Pumas UNAM U-14

As part of the festivities, Inter Miami CF U-14 will face Mexican powerhouse Pumas UNAM U-14 in a marquee matchup on Friday, May 22, offering fans an exciting glimpse into the future of the sport.

The match will provide many of these young players with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete on a professional stage, playing in front of thousands of supporters at Inter Miami CF Stadium.

The Return of the Official Dreams Cup Hand Gesture

The Opening Ceremony will also continue one of the tournament's most meaningful traditions, as players and fans unite to perform the official Dreams Cup gesture - hands forming wings - symbolizing unity, ambition, and inspiration.

It's a sign that celebrates dreaming big, and it's meant to live beyond this moment and across the tournament.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2026

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