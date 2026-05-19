Nu Stadium Brings Miami's Hottest Restaurants, Premium Hospitality, and Next-Generation Technology to Matchday

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







At Inter Miami CF's Nu Stadium, fans will experience more than a world-class stadium in the heart of Miami. The 26,700-seat venue, centrally located and steps from public transportation, anchors the Miami Freedom Park district and welcomes fans through grand staircases into a 360-degree open-air concourse with sweeping views of downtown Miami. From the moment they arrive, fans are immersed in a food and beverage program that celebrates Miami's chefs, local brands, and diverse culinary culture throughout the stadium.

Developed in collaboration with global hospitality leader Delaware North, the program pairs a curated lineup of local restaurants and culinary partners with innovative service technology designed to minimize wait times and get fans back to the match. Whether grabbing a quick bite from a market-style concession, settling into a premium club experience, or exploring one of the stadium's world-class hospitality spaces, every guest will find something that feels unmistakably Miami.

"Miami's culinary scene is as diverse and vibrant as the city itself, and that's exactly what we wanted to capture at Nu Stadium," said Laurence McMillon, Director of Food & Beverage at Inter Miami CF. "Working closely with Delaware North, we've curated a program that celebrates local talent, delivers an unmatched premium club experience, and uses best-in-class technology to make every interaction faster and more seamless."

Food and Beverage Options for Fans

At the heart of Nu Stadium's culinary program is a lineup of celebrated Miami chefs and beloved local brands that reflect the city's diverse food scene.

James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has Mercado MIA, a market-style concession concept on the main concourse featuring curated grab-and-go items alongside classic stadium fare. Featured menu items include Ham and Cheese Croquettes, Buffalo Chicken Empanadas, and Choripán with Argentine chorizo on a baguette with chimichurri.

Throughout the concourse level, fans will find a roster of local favorites and iconic flavors:

Coyo Taco, serving signature tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, is located on the Publix Terrace.

La Birra Bar, the award-winning burger concept and two-time winner of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash, serving their signature burgers; located on the North side near the supporter section.

Mr. Chory, serving Argentine-style choripán sandwiches, has two locations, one on the North side and one on the Lowe's Terraces.

Club de la Milanesa, serving irresistibly crispy Argentine milanesa, the beloved dish famously favored by Leo Messi, is located on the northeast corner of the stadium.

Doggi's Arepas, offering Venezuelan arepas stuffed with classic fillings; two locations on the East side of the stadium.

Churromanía and ¡Dale! Dog, pairing freshly fried churros with specialty hot dogs and creative sweet-and-savory combinations, is located on the North side outside the West Club.

Café Bustelo Bar & Ventanita, featuring a full espresso bar with Cuban coffee, café con leche, cortadito, and more, alongside pastries, cachitos, and tequeños from Caracas Bakery.

Curated in-house concepts by Delaware North include Vice City Pie, serving hand-tossed pizza by the slice; a Miami-style nacho stand featuring a two-foot nacho box; and Churrasco 305, featuring skewers and pintxos.

Dessert options include Cielito Artisan Pops, Ola Gelato, Jackson Brothers Ice Cream, Italian Vice serving frozen cocktails and Italian ice, and Dippin' Dots.

Modelo Especial Bar, the longest stadium bar in Major League Soccer, spanning 185 feet along the stadium concourse and serving as a central gathering point for fans throughout matches and major events. Fans throughout the stadium will be able to enjoy Modelo Especial as well as Modelo Chelada, Corona, and Pacífico products at select concession locations.

The Terraces presented by Lowe's, Publix, and Corona provide a vibrant gathering space where fans can connect, eat, and engage with interactive experiences and activations.

A1R water hydration stations, fans can stay hydrated throughout the stadium, conveniently located at sections 115 and 126.

The La Familia Bar located at the North end of Nu Stadium, just outside the supporters' section, will undergo a rebrand this summer inspired by the energy and spirit of Royal Caribbean. Fans can expect specialty Royal Caribbean-themed cocktails, exclusive giveaways, special offers and discounts, live music, and more, creating a lively matchday destination for all. The new bar's official name is coming soon!

Technology

Inter Miami CF and Delaware North's Sportservice are collaborating with a carefully curated suite of technology companies selected for a single purpose of getting fans back to their seats faster. The integrated ecosystem prioritizes frictionless, often cashier-less transactions, combining autonomous checkout technology with smart queuing, grab-and-go market environments, and real-time inventory visibility to eliminate the bottlenecks that typically define stadium concessions. This approach is especially critical for fútbol, where halftime demand is intense and every minute counts. The result is a matchday food-and-beverage experience built around speed and simplicity, so fans spend less time in line and more time watching the game.

Tom Barney, president of Sportservice, Delaware North's sports hospitality business: "Delaware North operates food and beverage programs at some of the most iconic sports venues in the world, including leading fútbol stadiums across the United Kingdom, such as Wembley Stadium and Emirates Stadium. At Nu Stadium, we worked closely with local chefs and brands to create a program that reflects Miami's global culture while delivering the speed and convenience today's fans expect."

Premium Spaces

Nu Stadium features three distinct premium club experiences, each offering a different level of hospitality, from elevated pay-as-you-go to fully all-inclusive.

East Club

The East Club is the stadium's entry-level premium space, welcoming approximately 1,200 guests with direct access to seats on the pitch. A roped-off all-inclusive section accommodates around 300 fans, while the remaining guests enjoy pay-as-you-go dining from two market-style concessions featuring Coyo Taco, Vice City Pizza, and Miss Crispy Rice, with additional options at premium bars on both ends of the space. Lounge seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

West Club

The West Club is the stadium's all-inclusive experience, with a capacity of approximately 2,000 guests spanning suites and premium seating. The West Club offers an elevated, food-festival-style atmosphere with rotating activation stations from local chefs and concepts, featuring Miami's favorite restaurants and culinary brands in temporary residencies, and menus curated specifically for Inter Miami by Executive Chef Marvi Mapa in partnership with Delaware North. Fully all-inclusive with food, beer, wine, and ultra-premium beverage options, the space features multiple bars running the full length of the field, making it one of the only premium clubs of its kind in any stadium in the country.

Nu Club

Nu Club is the highest-end experience in the stadium, a 'club-within-a-club' nestled below the West Club and above the locker rooms and field entrance. The culinary program is led by Culinary Director Brad Kilgore, with a cocktail program by Harbour Club, Miami's celebrated local members' club. Designed to feel like an exclusive private club, Nu Club delivers thoughtful culinary programming, a high-end pastry program, and rotating food stations driven by guest chefs.

Audi Executive Level, ERGO NEXT Field Level Suites, Platinum Level Suites

Nu Stadium's private suites blend premium hospitality, exclusive service, and unrivaled views, creating a personalized environment for hosting clients, friends, and family. Suites offer curated food and beverage selections, including items from Inter Miami CF partners Pura Vida and Mondelēz.

The Baptist Health Family Fan Zone

The culinary experience begins even before fans enter the stadium. Leading up to kickoff, the Baptist Health Family Fan Zone outside Nu Stadium transforms into a celebration featuring some of Miami's top food trucks, partner activations, entertainment, and fan programming.

Ticket Info

Fans can secure their place at the heart of the action by purchasing a Season Ticket Membership, premium tickets, group tickets or single-match tickets!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.