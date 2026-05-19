MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Red Bull New York and New York City FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 23rd minute of their match on May 16th. Both clubs have violated the policy for the first time this season, and fines have been issued to both clubs, Red Bull New York head coach Michael Bradley, and New York City FC head coach Pascal Jansen.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Red Bull New York defender Dylan Nealis, forwards Julian Hall and Jorge Ruvalcaba, and New York City FC defenders Thiago Martins and Kai Trewin, midfielder Maxi Moralez, and forwards Nicolás Fernández Mercau and Agustín Ojeda will be fined for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 64th minute of Vancouver's match against Houston Dynamo FC on May 16th.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2026

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